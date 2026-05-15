Mariners Are Seeing Two Different Randy Arozarenas And T-Mobile Park Is The Obvious Suspect

Nothing says Mariners baseball quite like watching a hitter turn into a menace on the road, then come home and start battling the ballpark like it’s the final boss.

Maybe that’s a little embellished, but it also gets pretty close to where we are with Randy Arozarena right now. The split is loud enough that we don’t need to treat it like a tiny whisper hiding in the corner. Through this stretch, Arozarena has looked like two different hitters depending on where the Mariners are playing. Away from Seattle, he has been the impact bat they needed when they brought him in. At home, he has still been useful, but the damage has been quieter, the production has been more ordinary, and the whole thing feels a little too familiar.

On the road, Arozarena is hitting .367/.457/.506 with a .963 OPS. At home, that line drops to .238/.323/.405 with a .728 OPS.

That’s the kind of split that makes everyone glance at T-Mobile Park again and mutter the same thing we’ve muttered for years. Here we go again.

Arozarena gave Seattle the full road-show version on May 12 against the Astros, piling up four hits, two doubles, a home run and three RBI. It was loud and aggressive. It was exactly the kind of performance that reminds us why he can change the shape of a lineup when he’s hot.

That makes the home split only mildly annoying. It’s not that the bat looks dead. It’s just that we keep seeing the better version more clearly away from Seattle.

Randy Arozarena’s Road Bat Is Making T-Mobile Park Look Guilty Again

This is not a simple “T-Mobile Park ruins hitters” rant, even if Mariners fans could write that column in their sleep by now. Arozarena has actually hit more home runs at home than on the road this season, with three at T-Mobile Park and one away from it. So the easy version of the argument doesn’t exactly fit.

The issue is more layered than that. The home run power has shown up in Seattle. The total offensive impact has not followed the same way. His average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all take a meaningful hit at home, and that matters because Arozarena’s value is not supposed to be tied only to whether he runs into one. He’s at his best when he’s pressuring pitchers, reaching base, creating chaos, and giving the Mariners the kind of right-handed threat this lineup has often lacked.

On the road, that whole package has shown up. At home, it has been more of a clipped version.

T-Mobile Park becomes the obvious suspect. The Mariners have lived this story long enough to recognize the shape of it. Sometimes it is the marine layer. Sometimes it is the dimensions. Sometimes it’s the batter’s eye. Whatever the exact blend, the end result is familiar: offense just looks harder in Seattle.

That does not excuse Arozarena. He still has to make adjustments. But the road numbers do matter because they push back against the laziest concern of him being some kind of broken hitter.

This is not a player who forgot how to impact a baseball. Arozarena’s road production says the bat is alive, the approach still works, and the offensive ceiling is still high enough to make a real difference. The problem is that the Mariners are seeing the full version in visiting ballparks and a more muted version in front of their own fans.

If we are trying to evaluate Arozarena honestly, the road split should keep the conversation from drifting too far into disappointment. He has been too good away from Seattle to treat the home numbers like the whole story. At the same time, the home numbers are too noticeable to ignore, especially for a team that has spent years trying to solve the same basic riddle.

How many hitters have to look better somewhere else before we admit the ballpark is part of the story?