Mariners’ All-Star Ballot Update Leaves Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena on the Bubble

The Mariners still have two players alive on the All-Star ballot, and somehow that feels disappointing. Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena are the only Mariners left standing in the latest MLB All-Star Ballot update. And technically, it’s good news. Rodríguez is sitting fifth among American League outfielders with 819,514 votes. Arozarena is sixth with 793,017. The top six outfielders advance to Phase 2, which means both are currently in position to keep Seattle represented in the fan vote. Barely.

Daulton Varsho is behind him with 782,016 votes. Jesús Sánchez is at 764,037. Riley Greene is at 751,512. So it’s not like it’s in the bucket.

Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena Are Carrying the Mariners’ Last All-Star Ballot Hope

The Mariners having only two position players left in the mix says a few different things at once.

First, it tells us that Julio still has national pull. Fans know the name and they know the talent. Second, it says Arozarena’s presence in Seattle has traveled beyond the local market.

But this update also says the Mariners are not exactly overwhelming the ballot. Of course, the slow start and IL stint didn’t help Cal Raleigh’s case. Brendan Donovan has only played 25 games so far this season. And as much as we love Josh Naylor (.252/.314/.368), his first full season in Seattle is kind of just, OK.

Julio and Randy being the last two Mariners in the mix at least gives the fan base a pretty simple assignment. If Seattle wants a position player in the next phase, this is the push.

There are some deserving names ahead of them. Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger are all in front.

Interestingly enough, Judge and Trout are both currently on the injured list, which makes their actual availability for the All-Star Game a pretty big question mark. Bellinger and Buxton, meanwhile, have both outproduced the Mariners’ outfielders offensively.

Buxton’s season has been ridiculous. He’s slashing .275/.332/.595 with 25 home runs, 41 RBI and a 150 OPS+. Which is an insane first half for a Twins team that was supposed to be rebuilding. Minnesota is still sitting at 38-43, so this might not change the bigger trade deadline picture. But a real winning streak could at least make the Twins think twice before fully leaning into sell mode.

Julio and Randy have real cases. But the players in front of them are not charity votes. If Mariners fans want both of their guys to survive the cut, they cannot assume the rest of the league is going to open the door for them.