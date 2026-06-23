Randy Arozarena Returns vs. Pirates, and Mariners Fans Still Get Trolled by the Roster Fine Print

It is great news that Randy Arozarena is back. Let’s start there before this goes sideways, because it won’t take long. The Mariners needed him back. He’s been a dual-threat in the batter’s box and on the bases. But of course, because this is the Mariners we’re talking about, the good news came with a disclaimer many fans are already upset about.

Arozarena was reactivated before Seattle’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the corresponding move was Connor Joe being optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma. Which means… Rob Refsnyder is still on the roster.

Okay look, we’re not coming for this man’s job. But at this point, keeping Refsnyder around just feels like a bit.

Roster moves:



🔹Randy Arozarena, OF, reinstated from the 10-day Injured List (left hamstring strain).

🔹Connor Joe, INF/OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.



🔗 https://t.co/8j4bYXkEXY pic.twitter.com/VlxFPPEEeH — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) June 23, 2026

Randy Arozarena Is Back, but Mariners Fans Are Still Staring at Rob Refsnyder

Arozarena returning should make the Mariners feel better right away. He’s been one of their most productive position players this season, putting up 2.6 WAR with seven home runs, 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases while slashing .291/.377/.448 with a 137 OPS+.

He lengthens the lineup and gives the M’s more athleticism. And for that alone, this move is undoubtedly the headline. It’s just not the entire story.

It’s not that Connor Joe was irreplaceable. The Mariners don’t have a huge expectation of Joe, other than being a useful placeholder. He has had his own issues, and the roster crunch was always going to push somebody out.

The problem is that Refsnyder somehow keeps surviving these decisions. And that’s the very core of fans’ frustration.

He's currently sitting at -0.9 WAR with three home runs, nine RBI and a .139/.211/.228 slash line. His OPS+ is 26. And the timing of keeping him around at this point in the season just looks bad, regardless of the money tied to his contract.

Refsnyder just came off a series against his former team, the Boston Red Sox, where he went 1-for-10. If there was ever a clean emotional checkpoint for the Mariners to say, “Alright, we tried,” that felt like it. Not only did he flop in a revenge series, he flopped in a series the Mariners basically employed him for. They faced three lefty pitchers in a row, and he hit .100 against them.

The only real defense here is the same one it has been for weeks. The Mariners are not keeping Refsnyder because of what he has done in Seattle. They are keeping him because of what he was supposed to be.

That version made sense on paper. Refsnyder had been a useful right-handed platoon bat. That idea was fine. But the reality has been brutal. And they are at the point where they may just be coming off a little too stubborn to do anything about it.