The Seattle Mariners are likely done dealing... at least for now

In what turned out to be a an offseason of highs and lows for Mariners general manager Justin Hollander and team president Jerry Dipoto. However, they were able to cap off a frustrating few weeks by acquiring infielder and 2024 All-Star, Brendan Donovan.

Wile the club saw last year's second baseman, Jorge Polanco, and third baseman, Eugenio Suarez depart, Donovan may be a better fit for the club. He doesn't hit with anywhere near the power of those two former Mariners, but he's much more consistent. He ranks among MLB's best in on-base percentage over his for years in the big leagues, and he's a skilled defender who won a GoldGlove in his rookie season.

A career .282 hitter, Donnie gives the M's a lot of options in the batting order and fills one of the two vacancies in the Seattle infield. The other spot seems to come down to a comperition between young players, with top prospects Colt Emerson and Cole Young battling it out with second-year man Leo Rivas during Spring Training. The most likely scenario would involve a platoon or a rotating system among at least two of them.

The Mariners have certainly re-loaded with enough ammo to repeat as the division champs in 2026, but are they still looking to pull off an 11th hour deal as pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to Arizona? COuld there be one more deal up the sleeve of the team's fantastic front office?

The Mariners seem content with what they have

Heading into the new season, Seattle seems set as they look to repeat as American League West Division Champions. Although you can never put anything past the dealing duo of Hollander and Dipoto, the team can win with the cards they've already been dealt.

But as Spring Training unfolds and the cleats hit the field, the team will have a bird's-eye view of what they're working with. If management feels like they're faltering because they're relying on players like Emerson too much and too fast, look for them to try to bring in a stopgap veteran. Otherwise? There's no reason to mess with this roster until at least mid-May.

