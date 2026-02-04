Seattle host says Mariners' trade for Brendan Donovan is 'what contending teams do'

The buzz around Seattle these days is about Super Sunday, as the Seahawks look to win their second Super Bowl for the city. In the meantime, their Emerald City brothers-in-arms are lining up for a potential run at a championship themselves. The Mariners' acquisition of Brendan Walker on Tuesday was enough to take the fans' expectations from high to 'win-it-all-or-bust'. And theres good reason for that, says Mike Salk of Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk.

“This is what contending teams do,” Salk said. “You go out, and you acquire a veteran player – in this case, 29 years old, only two years of control – to come in and help you get over the top.”

With his ability to play second, third and the corner outfield positions, Donnie makes a nice chess piece for Dan WIlson in the Mariners' lineup. While hes predicted to be penciled in on a regular basis at either second base or third, he can move from position to position in late-game situations. That will be something for M's fans to look out for as the season unfolds.

Donovan is a young veteran and team leader

Salk also commented on how the presence of Donovan will take some weight off young plars like Cole Young and Colt Emerson, who want have to shoulder as much of the infield responsibility now.

“They’ve got these young infielders that they like, that they want to work into the regular lineup, but you can’t do that and let them get themselves overexposed,” Salk said. “So what do you do? Bring in a player with a lot of positional flexibility, like Donovan."

Needless to say, Salk gives the trade high marks and praised Donovan for the reputation he's culled in his first four big-league season. He's a locker room leader and, at 29, is almost a grizzled veteran among all the young players on the Mariners' roster.

“By all accounts, he’s an A-plus makeup guy,” Salk said. “Everybody loves him. Great teammate. Should be a perfect fit inside this clubhouse, which we know is important to this group.”

