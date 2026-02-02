The 2001 Seattle Mariners will be honored with a statue at T-Mobile Park

The statue, set to be unveiled on Sept 3, will commemorate the Mariners’ 116-win team and honor the 25th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11. That special Seattle squad tied the 1906 Chicago Cubs for the record for wins in the modern era and set an AL record that still stands. Managing Chairman and partner John Stanton announced the news to fans on Sunday.

“We’re honored to commemorate one of the most meaningful moments in both American history and the history of the Mariners,” Stanton said. “Baseball has always brought communities together, and the 2001 team embodied that spirit during a time when our country needed connection, hope, and healing.”

CLICK FOR MORE: Mariners President Jerry Dipoto addresses multiple topics at FanFest 2026

The statue will reportedly feature former Mariners players Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore in what has become an iconic moment in team history --- when they raised the American flag together on Sept. 19 following their clinching of the American League West title.

The Mariners have shown class and community commitment

CEO of Seattle Mariners John Stanton, left, talks to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred before ALDS Game 4 between Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the franchise, it's another checkmark on the list of proper moves they're making this offseason. Right now, the Mariners are viewed as a well-run organization; they field a championship-caliber team, and they have a great relationship with their fan base.

The team also announced that it will honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues' 1946 Seattle Steelheads by wearing replicas of their black-and-white uniforms for Sunday home games for the upcoming season. It’s part of the new Steelheads Community Fund, which is committing $500,000 to support African-American baseball and softball organizations across the region.

All of these decisions only certify that the Seattle Mariners are a first-class organization in Major League Baseball. And that doesn't seem to be in danger of changing soon. They've looked like winners for quite a while now, both on the field and in the community.

