The Seattle Mariners must cut down the clutter in the outfield

The Seattle Mariners have done a great job adding depth to the roster this offseason, in lieu of making a superstar signing or a titanic trade. They signed a lot of outstanding rms who will compete for a spot in the bullpen, and they've went for some veteran bats as well. Especially in the outfield, where there's been a logjam of players who have filled in the past few years, using the 'next man up' frame of thought. But the team must choose wisely, and cut a lot of fat currently on the roster.

The Mariners currently have 7 outfielders listed on their active/40-man roster: Randy Arozarena, Dominic Canzone, Luke Raley, Rob Refsnyder, Victor Robles, Julio Rodríguez, and Rhylan Thomas. Adding to that list are the hopefuls like Lazaro Montes, who will almost certainly make it to The Show at some point in 2026 - possibly right out of Spring Training.

CLICK FOR MORE: Seattle loses free agent third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Cincinnati Reds

Both Robles and Refsnyder are rebounding from injury in 2025, and they're looking to redeem themselves. Robles was essentially the anointed starter last year, but that's no guarantee as we head to the 2026 season. Not only did he get hurt, but he also didn't fare all that well during limited playing time, hitting .245 with one home run and nine RBI in just 106 at-bats over 32 games.

A good problem to have for now

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder attempts to make a diving catch in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While none of this is a criticism of the M's front office or the opinion that theses are bad players, it's just the state of reality. With the collection of experience and youth, Seattle will certainly be able to find the winning mix of outfielders for the big league roster.

The Mariners are overloaded at the position, but a few of the veterans will likely be sent to Triple-A as backup. There's the possibilty of one or two of them being part of a trade or they could be cut outright. But the team needs to find their regular rotation quickly, then begin making decisions about what remains.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions