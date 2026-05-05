Mariners Division Rival Bolsters Catching Depth as Seattle’s Own Test Grows

The Mariners didn’t need the Braves to accidentally help an AL West rival in order to be reminded how quickly catching depth can become a real issue. But, here we are.

On May 4, the Athletics acquired veteran catcher Jonah Heim from Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations, a move that came after the Braves designated him for assignment to make room for Sean Murphy’s return from the injured list. The timing was almost too on the nose. Seattle is literally in the middle of a series against Atlanta, and while the Braves were clearing out their own catching surplus, the Athletics swooped in to add a familiar face behind the plate.

This isn’t a breaking headline moment that should spark fear into the Mariners fanbase. Heim is a useful veteran. He is a switch-hitter. He has caught winning baseball as part of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series team. He’s also been on a pretty real offensive slide since that peak, which is why he was available for cash in the first place.

Despite Seattle’s current catcher situation, they still didn’t need to chase Heim. It’s more about what the move says.

The Athletics needed catching depth, so they acted. Shea Langeliers went on the paternity list, Atlanta had an extra catcher after Murphy returned, and Heim gave the A’s a quick, experienced answer. For the Mariners, that should feel a little familiar right now.

Cal Raleigh has been out of the lineup, Mitch Garver has been pushed into a larger catching role, and Jhonny Pereda has been called up as another layer of protection. Raleigh missed his third straight game Monday while the Mariners rallied past the Braves, and that matters because Raleigh is one of the central pieces holding the whole thing together.

Athletics Add Jonah Heim as Mariners Navigate Cal Raleigh Concern

There’s a version of this conversation that gets too dramatic too quickly. Pereda has looked perfectly fine in his limited usage. He’s been around professional baseball long enough to handle himself, and the Mariners clearly trust him enough to be the next man up.

Garver, too, is not the issue. He is a major league catcher with experience. He can run into one and he gives Seattle a real backup option behind Raleigh.

But there is a difference between having Garver as the backup catcher and asking Garver to become the primary catcher for an extended stretch.

Garver has a long injury history, and the Mariners already value his bat enough that they shouldn’t be looking for extra ways to beat up his body. Catching every day is a workload that adds up fast, especially for a player the Mariners still need as part of their offensive mix.

That is why Raleigh’s absence hits differently. They miss the way the roster makes sense when he’s behind the plate. And even when Raleigh is not tearing the cover off the ball, his presence changes how Seattle functions.

The Mariners have spent years building around elite run prevention, and catcher is the front door. Raleigh is tied directly to how this pitching staff operates, and how much flexibility Dan Wilson actually has when he starts moving pieces around. Take him out for even a few days, and suddenly every decision feels a little tighter.

The Heim move is interesting from a Mariners perspective. Not because Heim was the answer Seattle needed. He probably wasn’t, and two switch-hitting catchers is as redundant as it gets. But the Athletics just gave us a clean example of how quickly teams move when catching depth gets thin. They didn’t wait around and hope the situation would stay tidy. They found a veteran, paid cash, and gave themselves another option.

The Mariners already have their option in Pereda. This is not a criticism of the front office for sitting still. It’s more of a reminder that Seattle’s own setup cannot afford to get stretched much further.

If Raleigh needs more time, the question becomes less about whether Garver can catch. It’s how many games the Mariners really want to put on his legs before they risk turning one problem into two.