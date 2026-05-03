Cal Raleigh Soreness Forces Mariners to Confront Their Most Obvious Roster Tension

Cal Raleigh has made a ridiculous job feel normal for so long that it almost takes something like this to remind us how ridiculous it actually is. Dan Wilson called Raleigh’s late scratch “general soreness,” which is about as vague and carefully non-alarming as an injury update can get.

Dan Wilson called Raleigh’s late scratch “general soreness,” a vague enough label to keep the Mariners from sounding alarm bells but serious enough to require imaging. The club framed him as day-to-day, which may end up being exactly what this is: a short pause for a player carrying a massive workload. Still, the whole thing landed differently because Raleigh is the lineup’s power switch, the pitching staff’s safety blanket, and the catcher asked to absorb the physical tax that comes with the most punishing everyday job in baseball.

Raleigh is too valuable to sit easily, but he is also too valuable to grind into the dirt. Seattle asks him to be both anchor and engine. Then, after all of that, he is supposed to step into the box and be one of the few hitters in this offense capable of changing a game with one swing.

That’s not a normal workload. Raleigh has just made it look normal. The timing is what makes this feel a little sharper. Raleigh’s overall numbers still show the drag of a slow start, but the power had started to come back. He’s hitting .186 with seven home runs and 18 RBI through 33 games, with five of those homers coming in his previous 15 games. That matters because the Mariners need his bat to help carry an offense that can still drift into uncomfortable stretches when the pop disappears.

Cal Raleigh Scare Shows Why Mariners Needed Mitch Garver Insurance All Along

It would be too easy to blame the Mariners. Catchers get sore. Everyday players get worn down. But it is fair to say Raleigh’s soreness exposes the built-in risk. That’s also why bringing Mitch Garver back looks smarter in moments like this. Garver has not exactly been lighting it up, and nobody is pretending he replaces Raleigh’s impact. But he knows the staff. He’s been in this clubhouse. He can catch a big-league game. Backup catcher is one of those jobs fans do not think much about until the starter is scratched an hour before first pitch and suddenly everyone is staring directly at the depth chart.

The Mariners also recalled Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma after Raleigh’s scratch, while Will Wilson landed on the injured list with a fractured thumb. That move gave Seattle extra catching coverage, but it also underlined the point. Teams usually don’t want to carry extra catchers unless something has nudged them there.

And that is really the whole thing. Raleigh being day-to-day can be true. The Mariners being cautious can be smart. Garver being a useful veteran fallback can be important. All of that can exist at the same time as the larger reality: Seattle’s most important power bat is also its most physically taxed player.

That’s the roster contradiction. It’s easier to ignore when Raleigh is catching nine innings, guiding the staff, and launching baseballs into places where only a few hitters in the sport can send them.

The Mariners don’t get to pretend this isn’t a warning. When a player is asked to do as much as Raleigh is often asked to do, even a day-to-day update has a way of causing concern.