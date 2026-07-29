Mariners Fans Aren’t Filling Out the Rob Refsnyder Apology Form Just Yet

All right, look. For anyone unfamiliar with Rob Refsnyder’s game, he showed us exactly what it is supposed to look like Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. It was everything the Seattle Mariners thought they were buying last winter. At the same time, it was just one game.

Refsnyder returned from the IL, stepped in against Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski and banged a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole. He followed that with a 112.3 mph double in the ninth inning, the hardest ball he has hit all season. One night back, two extra-base hits and a strong opening statement in Seattle’s 7-6 win.

Fine, Rob. We’ll hear you out. We’ve spent much of this season dragging him, and the criticism has been earned. The Mariners handed the 35-year-old a one-year, $6.25 million contract because he had built a career out of tormenting left-handed pitching. Seattle had one specific job available. Refsnyder arrived with the résumé to fill it.

The Mariners Still Need More Than One Big Night From Rob Refsnyder

Then he hit .133 with a .422 OPS over his first 105 at-bats. Against lefties, the reason he was here in the first place, he produced a .140 average and a .458 OPS before landing on the IL. That’s a plumber who was hired to fix the sink flooding the kitchen. And Refsnyder knows it.

“I feel really sh**y just how I played,” he said Tuesday afternoon to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.

Good. He should. Refsnyder was brought to Seattle to punish lefties, and he spent three months disguised as the 2023 Tommy La Stella. Every time his name appeared in the lineup against a southpaw, Mariners fans on X lost their minds. It was a reminder of a roster plan that looked much better during the offseason.

July 28 gave us the first real reason to revisit it. Refsnyder spent the past month dealing with chronic knee trouble that had bothered him since April. His right knee is attached to his back leg in the batter’s box, so the discomfort compromised the foundation of his swing. He received injections, opened the angle of his right foot and worked with hitting coordinator Ed Paparella to get his bat moving through the zone on a better plane.

Refsnyder called the process a “science experiment.” The first major-league trial produced a homer and the hardest-hit ball of his season. We can work with those results.

The knee issues provide context for his performance. They don’t erase it, and Refsnyder has not tried to use them that way. He admitted he should have adjusted sooner. He described his previous swing as steep and ineffective and took ownership of a season that has fallen nowhere close to expectations.

That honesty makes this easier. He didn’t come back with a list of alibis. From 2022 through 2025, Refsnyder hit .312 with a .923 OPS against left-handed pitching. It’s proof that the hitter Seattle needs has existed before. The version we saw against the Dodgers just has to stick around.