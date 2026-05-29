Mariners’ Rob Refsnyder Gets Painfully Honest About Seattle’s Biggest Lineup Flaw

The Mariners beat the logic behind the A’s using left-handers in their three-game set. That’s what good teams need to do. And that’s also what made Rob Refsnyder’s comment land a little harder.

The Athletics had every reason to look at Seattle’s lineup and think the path was obvious. Make the Mariners’ right-handed bats beat them. Make Refsnyder, one of the players brought in to help solve that exact issue, carry some of the weight.

Refsnyder didn’t argue with the premise. Nor did he come off offended.

“I don’t blame them,” Refsnyder said, via MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “We haven’t been very good against lefties. I haven’t really done my job up to this point, so yeah, I get it.”

Good for Refsnyder to take accountability. The Mariners needed the result. He needed the moment. But the bigger story is that everyone involved understood why the A’s tried it in the first place.

For most of the season, that has been the uncomfortable part. The Mariners have had too many games where the handedness advantage felt more like an analytical comfort blanket than a real advantage.

Rob Refsnyder’s Honesty Makes the Mariners’ Platoon Breakthrough Feel More Meaningful

The Mariners hit .333 against the A’s left-handers in the series, which matters because it came after the A’s tried to press directly on Seattle’s sore spot.

Refsnyder’s three-run homer gave the whole thing a cleaner shape. That doesn’t erase everything that has come before it. Nor does it mean fans should pretend this concern disappears. However, it does give the Mariners and their fans a real reference point.

And honestly, that’s all they need right now. Refsnyder’s quote helps because it keeps the story grounded. He knew the A’s had a reason to do what they did. He knew he hadn’t been good enough.

Still, the Mariners need Refsnyder to be what he was signed to be. Even with his three-run homer, his season line only moved to .122/.200/.243 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 29 OPS+ across 74 at-bats. This is a player with a career 98 OPS+, so no, Seattle was not expecting a star. But they were absolutely expecting more than this.

The encouraging part for the Mariners is that he did not sound like a player hiding from the assignment. He sounded like a player owning it.

That’s important for a team trying to win a division where a small matchup can swing an entire series.