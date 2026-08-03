Mariners Finally Fill Biggest Need With Taylor Ward Trade From Orioles

They finally went out and got a right-handed bat they’ve needed. The M’s are acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore, and Harrison Kreiling are part of the return going to the O’s.

We’ve known all season the struggle the Mariners have had hitting lefties. MLB.com identified a right-handed hitter as one of the club’s two biggest deadline needs in July, when the Mariners owned an MLB-worst .631 OPS against them. Opponents have an easy button to press whenever they’ve needed it. Load the mound with lefties and force Seattle’s lineup into its least comfortable shape.

Ward gives the Mariners a direct answer. The 32-year-old slashed .246/.383/.346, with seven home runs (four against lefties) and 30 RBI across 111 games for Baltimore this season. His loudest number is 87 walks, the most in the league. Ward has chased less, patiently waited pitchers out and turned that into real offensive value.

How Taylor Ward Gives the Mariners a Right-Handed Answer Against Lefties

Baltimore acquired Ward from the Angels last November in a straight-up trade for Grayson Rodriguez, betting his career-best power would carry over. The 36 home runs Ward hit in 2025 have become seven in 2026. It’s a pretty serious decline, but the Mariners will probably take what they can get right now.

Ward isn’t a star coming to Seattle. The fit is much simpler than that. The Mariners need a guy who can get on base, work counts and punish left-handed pitching. Ward checks those boxes. His patience can create traffic for Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor instead of leaving Seattle’s biggest bats to come to the plate with nobody aboard. A .383 OBP plays in any ballpark. It’s not reduced to hitter-friendly confines.

Ward does come with limitations. He is a below-average defender, his power has dissipated and he’s a rental. This is essentially our Rob Refsnyder upgrade. He’s got one job.

The Mariners needed a professional right-handed at-bat, and Ward has produced one more consistently than almost anyone this season.

Now we find out whether his power has a pulse at T-Mobile Park. If it does, this deal can become much more than a clean fit for the roster. It can give the M’s lineup balance they have lacked and provide a real jolt for the stretch run.

For once, the Mariners stared directly at their biggest offensive need and addressed it. This one doesn’t feel as half-measured. This shows that they’re a team, at least somewhat serious about October should operate with the deadline clock running.