Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez Surge Exposes How Unfair His Standard Has Become

There is something funny happening with Julio Rodríguez right now. Actually, maybe “funny” isn’t the word. Maybe it’s revealing. Rodríguez is off to the best start of his career. Through May 11, this is comfortably the best early-season version of Julio we have seen.

And somehow, it feels quiet. Not completely ignored, obviously. Mariners fans know he has been good. The people watching every night can see the contact has more purpose, and the season doesn’t have that familiar early Julio panic cloud hanging over it. But in terms of volume and discourse? It’s nowhere near as loud as it gets when he struggles.

That’s the part worth sitting with for a second. Because when Julio starts slowly, the conversation turns into a referendum almost immediately. Is he pressing? Is the contract too much? Is he really a superstar?

But now that he’s doing the thing everyone claimed they wanted? Crickets may be too strong, but it’s not far off. It says less about Julio’s season and more about the strange, unfair standard that has started to follow him.

Just Baseball brought attention to the year-by-year comparison, and it is pretty loud when you lay it out:

2022: .254 AVG, .657 OPS, 94 wRC+

2023: .205 AVG, .654 OPS, 84 wRC+

2024: .247 AVG, .591 OPS, 78 wRC+

2025: .228 AVG, .711 OPS, 106 wRC+

2026: .274 AVG, .790 OPS, 127 wRC+

That’s the exact correction fans have been demanding for years.

The Mariners have spent previous Aprils and Mays waiting for Julio’s season to look like Julio’s season. This time, he has not made them wait. And weirdly, that has made the conversation completely go away.

Julio Rodríguez Is Doing What Mariners Fans Asked For, and It Still Feels Underappreciated

To be fair, there are a few reasons this might not feel like a full-blown Julio celebration.

The Mariners have had plenty going on. Cal Raleigh’s slump has grabbed attention and that naturally becomes a daily storyline. The rotation conversation keeps shifting. And there’s also the simple fact that Julio is supposed to be good.

Fine. But that explanation only goes so far.

Because if his slow starts are allowed to become giant public trials, then his best start should be allowed to mean something, too.

That’s where the conversation has gotten lopsided. When Julio struggles, it becomes emotional. When he succeeds, it becomes expected. The criticism gets volume. The production gets filed away as maintenance.

First, that's not really fair. Second, it’s also not how we talk about most players. Julio has become one of those stars whose success is treated like the baseline and whose struggles are treated like breaking news. That might be the tax of being great, but it doesn’t make it any less exhausting. Especially because the complaint was never that Julio could not carry stretches of a season. We already knew he could do that. The complaint was that Seattle too often had to wait too long for him to get there.

This year, the waiting period has not defined him. And that should be a bigger deal.

The Mariners do not need him to carry the entire offense by himself. That has been part of the problem in previous seasons. When Julio was slow, the whole lineup felt heavier. When he pressed, the entire offense seemed to press with him.

This version changes that. A good Julio in April and May gives Seattle oxygen. He doesn’t have to be scorching-hot every night for that to matter. He just has to be productive enough that the Mariners are not constantly trying to explain why their franchise player is better than the numbers say.

And still, the reaction is muted. Maybe that’s because fans are still waiting for more. More proof that this is not just a solid start, but the beginning of another superstar-level season. That’s understandable. Julio has raised the ceiling high enough that “pretty good” can sometimes feel underwhelming even when it’s extremely useful.

But that’s also the trap.

If the standard is that Julio only gets full credit when he looks like an MVP candidate every week, then the conversation is broken. He can be held to a high bar without every productive stretch being treated like it barely counts. He can be the face of the Mariners and still deserve recognition when he fixes the exact thing people have been yelling about.

Because that’s what this is. For years, we have talked about how dangerous the Mariners could look if Rodríguez did not need half the first half to become himself. So if we are going to turn every Julio slump into a public investigation, then this version deserves more than a shrug.