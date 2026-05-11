Bryan Woo’s Unselfish Response Says Everything About Mariners’ Six-Man Rotation Gamble

The Mariners have reached the rarest kind of pitching problem, which is also the easiest one to mock until a team actually has it. Too many starters. That’s why Seattle is preparing to test out a six-man rotation, at least for now. Bryce Miller is expected back from the injured list and will make his first start on May 13. Emerson Hancock did more than keep the seat warm while Miller was out. And Luis Castillo’s struggles have complicated the clean version of the plan.

So, this is a bit of luxury. But it’s also a little bit of a mess. We say “you can never have too much pitching,” and we mean it, because baseball has a way of decimating rotations. But there’s still a difference between having depth and managing it.

A six-man rotation sounds simple on paper. Just add another guy. In reality, it asks everyone to bend a little. And that’s what made Woo’s response so important.

Woo told MLB.com that the Mariners’ surplus of starting pitching talent is a “privilege,” which is the right place to start. He also acknowledged that the logistics are not easy, because they never are when six starters are being squeezed into a sport built around five-man rhythm. But the larger point was about attitude.

He made it clear that the Mariners’ starters are viewing this less like a competition for status and more like a shared responsibility. Everyone wants the ball, obviously. But according to Woo, this group is not obsessing over the order, the labels or who gets treated like the No. 1. They want to see the next guy take the mound and shove.

That is exactly the kind of answer Seattle needed.

Bryan Woo made the Mariners’ rotation crunch sound like a culture advantage

The easy version of this story is that Seattle has a numbers problem. Six starters, five traditional spots, and only so many innings to go around. The more interesting version is that the Mariners may actually have the clubhouse temperament to handle this situation.

Woo sounded like someone who understands the bigger picture. That doesn’t mean he’s indifferent to his own routine. Woo obviously wants the ball. But so do the rest of the guys. That’s the point. This only works if everyone wants the ball and still understands why the next guy getting it is good for the team.

Woo’s quote gives the Mariners something real to build around. He acknowledged the logistics without turning them into drama. We can complain about the inconvenience of six starters, or we can remember how many teams would happily borrow one of these problems for the next five months.

Houston has already been forced to cycle through a long list of starters this season, a reminder Miller himself pointed to while calling Seattle’s situation a blessing. The Mariners are not fighting to find someone who can cover innings. They are trying to decide how to properly use more than enough capable arms.

However, this is where Castillo makes the whole thing more complicated. If this were simply about Miller returning and Hancock sliding back into a lesser role, the conversation would be more straightforward. But Hancock has a 3.21 ERA through eight starts and delivered a 14-strikeout gem against the Royals.

Meanwhile, Castillo is one of the most respected players in the clubhouse. He’s also the highest-paid player on the roster, and moving him to the bullpen is not exactly a casual adjustment. He’s made 251 major-league appearances, all of them starts.

That’s why the piggyback idea makes some sense, even if it still feels strange. Castillo and Miller sharing a game would let both stay stretched out, protect against another injury, and keep Seattle from making a harder decision before it absolutely has to. It would also allow the Mariners to keep Woo, Kirby and Gilbert closer to their normal rhythm.

But again, none of this works if the room turns territorial. The Mariners entered Monday leading the league in innings pitched by starters, and the broader postseason logic is obvious. If Seattle is serious about playing deep into October, shaving some stress now is not the worst idea in the world.

Of course, there’s a danger in that too. The Mariners still need to win games right now. They have a losing record and they’re far from a position to treat May like a laboratory with no consequences. If the six-man setup dulls the sharpest parts of the rotation, that matters.

The Mariners do not have to make the six-man rotation their new identity. They just need it to buy them time while Bryce Miller gets back, Emerson Hancock keeps proving he belongs, Luis Castillo searches for answers, and the club avoids turning a strength into an unnecessary crisis. Seattle has a chance to turn a potential headache into something closer to a competitive advantage. For now, he gave the Mariners the exact clubhouse answer they needed.