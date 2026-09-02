Mariners’ Lázaro Montes Launches First Career Home Run in MLB Debut vs. Red Sox

The easiest thing to do with a 21-year-old making his MLB debut is preach patience and keep expectations under control. Unfortunately, we’re learning in real-time that speech doesn’t apply to Lázaro Montes.

Montes reached base in each of his first three plate appearances Tuesday night at Fenway Park: a walk, an RBI single and a 407-foot home run to center field. That’s a 1.000 on-base percentage through three trips.

The progression is pretty telling. In his first plate appearance, Montes worked a five-pitch walk against Jedixson Paez. No need to prove he belonged with one huge swing. Honestly, it was great to cheer a walk in his first major league at-bat.

In the third inning, he showed the other side. Paez got ahead 0-2 and tried to finish him with a curveball. Montes stayed alive, put a 98.7 mph ground ball through the right side and drove in Josh Naylor for his first major-league hit and RBI.

A 407-Foot Home Run Announces Lázaro Montes’ Arrival in Seattle

Then it was time for him to stop being polite. Facing Wyatt Olds in the fifth, Montes got a 1-2 slider and sent it 407 feet to center at 106 mph. First major-league home run. First major-league game. The swing pushed Seattle’s lead to 9-1 and turned an encouraging debut into an announcement.

Talk about a good first impression 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ydgC9EqaWm — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 2, 2026

This is exactly why September should belong to players like Montes. The offense has disappeared for stretches, the playoff chase has been sliding away, and patience with the same stale formula has stopped being a virtue.

Montes can’t repair all of that in one night. But he provided the spark the Mariners needed to start the month of September.

Three plate appearances amount to little more than a cup of coffee, and the game isn’t over yet. But we know this much: Montes didn’t arrive flailing at everything. He controlled the zone, adjusted when needed and punished a mistake when Olds finally gave him one. That’s a revealing snapshot of a hitter, not just a prospect who happened to run into a homer.

We have heard about Montes’ power for years. It was always the loudest part of the sales pitch. Seeing it clear a major-league fence in his debut was the payoff, but the walk and two-strike single made the night more convincing.

The game is still in progress, but the point has already landed. Seattle needed something fresh. Montes showed up and provided it before his first night was halfway over.