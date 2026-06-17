Mariners Strike Necessary Trade With Royals After Minor Leaguer Triggers Contract Clause

To pretty much nobody’s surprise, the Randy Dobnak experiment has abruptly come to an end. The good news is that the Mariners found a buyer in the Kansas City Royals.

Dobnak had a June 15 upward mobility clause in his deal with the Mariners that forced them to make a decision. To keep him, they needed to add him to the 40-man roster, or offer him to the other 29 teams. The Royals became that team which is probably the best outcome for the parties involved.

He went 5-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 70 innings in 13 games in his time with the Rainiers. That’s perfectly fine production for Triple-A. But it’s not like the Mariners were hurting for bodies in that part of the org.

Randy Dobnak’s Rainiers Production Wasn’t Enough to Force a Mariners Roster Spot

We don’t really need to get into how crowded the picture is for the Mariners’ starting arms. Really, it’s all over the media. So as much as every team likes to say there’s no such thing as too much pitching, for the Mariners, there’s absolutely a such thing when it’s clogging up the 40-man.

So Dobnak gets squeezed. The M’s could’ve valued him. In fact, they probably did. He’s a decent veteran arm, and honestly, they did right by him by finding a team that could actually use him.

The Royals have been a fascinating team in recent seasons when it comes to starting pitching. If they were fully healthy, you’d probably be looking at a top 10 staff with Cole Ragans as the ace, followed by Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and some version of Noah Cameron or Stephen Kolek rounding it out. Instead, three of those arms, including Ragans, are on the IL.

And even though Kolek is active, the Royals acquired him and Ryan Bergert from the Padres at last year’s trade deadline in the Freddy Fermin deal. And Bergert was already out for the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, so their depth has taken some real hits.

Even though Dobnak will head to Triple-A Omaha for now, the Royals will probably find a window for him relatively soon. Their starters have managed to stay in the middle of the pack, ranking 14th with a 4.28 ERA, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use a little more help.

The Mariners didn’t need to force a roster move because of the pressure from Dobnak. They have much bigger questions to answer.

And burning a 40-man spot just to hold on to a guy they were going to leave in Triple-A is pretty hard to justify.