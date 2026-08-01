Mariners Listening on Randy Arozarena Signals Everything Is on the Table at the MLB Trade Deadline

The Mariners should have been listening on Randy Arozarena from the beginning. Keeping a popular player because trading him looks uncomfortable is how teams turn valuable assets into fond memories. The Mariners don't have that luxury. Especially not after losing eight of 10 games and falling to third place in the AL West.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported that Seattle is listening on Arozarena and George Kirby after previously discussing Luis Castillo and Emerson Hancock with other clubs. One Mariners source distilled the organization’s position into three words: “We’ll consider anything.”

Well. It’s about time. Arozarena is an All-Star in the middle of an excellent walk year. He’s slashing .280/.375/.447 with a 137 OPS+, 20 stolen bases and a 3.5 WAR. He’s productive, certainly entertaining and built for the postseason.

He’s also earning $15.65 million before reaching free agency this winter. That combination makes Arozarena one of Seattle’s most valuable trade deadline assets. Contenders need offense, established postseason performers and help in the outfield. A thin seller’s market only strengthens the Mariners’ position.

The Mariners Need More Than a Marginal Trade Deadline Upgrade

So let’s forget the automatic assumption that trading Arozarena means surrendering. The Mariners can sell high without selling out. But the return for Arozarena needs to be comparable.

The Mariners should be seeking a major-league contributor, a controllable hitter or a package valuable enough to redirect into another trade. This cannot be three distant prospects and a promise that 2029 will be fun. The Mariners need players who can help now and remain relevant beyond this season.

The Mariners would miss Arozarena’s bat, for sure. That’s why another team should have to pay heavily for it.

Trading him also doesn’t need to be Seattle’s only move. The Mariners can move Arozarena to one contender, deal from their starting-pitching depth and use those returns to reshape multiple areas of the roster. This deadline doesn’t have to fit neatly beneath a “buyer” or “seller” label. The Mariners can do both.

Kirby belongs in a separate category. He’s controlled through 2028 and would require a franchise-changing return. Arozarena is the cleaner pivot: an excellent player approaching free agency whose value may never be higher.

The M’s recent collapse didn’t create the roster’s flaws. But it removed the excuse to ignore them. They can look at the names on paper and think this is a talented roster. In some seasons, that’s true. But when you’re 53-58, and in a winnable division, something has to change. Another marginal acquisition isn’t enough. We need the front office to be creative, aggressive and unsentimental.