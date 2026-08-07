Mariners vs. Rays How to Watch: Apple TV Game Time and Free Alumni Home Run Derby Stream for August 7, 2026

Mariners fans had every right to be frustrated. The organization has spent months promoting its 50 Seasons Celebration Weekend and a postgame Alumni Home Run Derby headlined by franchise icons. Then fans outside T-Mobile Park learned they wouldn’t be able to watch the derby live.

When the Mariners first made that announcement, the outrage was warranted. You cannot spend all season reminding us that Ichiro Suzuki will be back in the batter’s box and then pull the curtain down like that.

They eventually made it right, not without pointing to the complications created by Apple TV owning the exclusive rights to Friday night’s game. Fine, those broadcast agreements can get messy. Fans still deserved a way to watch, and the M’s have found one.

The setup requires switching streaming platforms, but the important part is that the derby will be available live, free and without blackouts. Here’s exactly how to watch the Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays and stick around for the festivities that’ll take place after the game.

How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays on Apple TV

Apple TV’s coverage of Friday night’s Mariners-Rays game begins at 6:45 p.m. PT. The game is part of the platform’s exclusive Friday Night Baseball schedule, so you can’t catch it on the usual Mariners.TV broadcast.

Fans will need an Apple TV subscription and access to the Apple TV app. That covers the actual game. Once the final out is recorded, it will be time to switch streams.

Matchup: Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Date: Friday, August 7

Coverage time: 6:45 p.m. PT

Stream: Apple TV

Subscription required: Yes

How to Stream the Mariners Alumni Home Run Derby for Free

Immediately after the game, the Alumni Home Run Derby will stream through Mariners.TV and MLB.TV. Fans can watch online or through the MLB App.

The good news some folks: a paid Mariners.TV or MLB.TV subscription is not required. Fans only need to sign in with an existing MLB account or create a free one. No credit card needed and the derby will be available without blackouts.

Once the Mariners-Rays game ends, open Mariners.TV or MLB.TV and find the event under the “Today’s Lineup” section. Don’t make the mistake of waiting for the Apple TV broadcast to roll directly into the derby. These are totally separate streams.

Event: Seattle Mariners Alumni Home Run Derby

Start time: Shortly after the Mariners-Rays game

Stream: Mariners.TV or MLB.TV

Cost: Free

Blackouts: None

Account required: Free MLB account

Where to find it: “Today’s Lineup” in the MLB App or on MLB.TV

Aaron Goldsmith and company should be handling the call as former Mariners step back into the batter’s box. Ichiro, Mike Cameron, Bucky Jacobson, and even Ryan Rowland-Smith are some of the former players on the card. Ken Griffey Jr. serves as commissioner and Nelson Cruz and Jay Buhner captain the competing sides. Honestly, its a good thing neither three of those guys are in the derby, it probably wouldn’t be fair. Apparently Julio Rodríguez will be DJing... The original event announcement has the full background on Seattle’s first Alumni Home Run Derby.

This should have been the viewing plan from the beginning. An anniversary event designed to celebrate 50 seasons of Mariners baseball should never have been limited to the fans who could physically get inside T-Mobile Park.

Still, the Mariners and MLB landed on the right solution. The process is clunky, but the result works: watch the current Mariners on Apple TV, switch to MLB’s platform after the game and watch the franchise’s familiar faces swing for the fences for free.

Nobody wants to hear about Ichiro crushing one into the right-field seats the morning after. We want to see it happen.