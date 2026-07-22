Mariners Make Smart Decision With Julio Rodríguez After Latest Injury Scare

The Seattle Mariners were expected to play Tuesday night without Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford as both remain day-to-day. The club has every reason to give them another night off. Crawford aggravated his wrist during batting practice on July 20. Rodríguez hit the first-base bag hard while beating out an RBI infield single against Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz’s errant throw also struck Julio in the left leg, adding another jolt to an already awkward play.

Rodríguez initially stayed in the game, but the Mariners pulled him before the next inning. He had just returned from the seven-day concussion IL only two days earlier, and Seattle doesn’t gain anything by pushing Julio through another injury scare so soon.

Julio Rodríguez Made an Immediate Impact After Returning From the Concussion IL

His return had already given the Mariners exactly the lift they were missing. Seattle went 3-7 with a .613 OPS and averaged just 3.5 runs per game during Rodríguez’s absence. In his first game back, he delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to complete a 4-3 comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Julio Rodríguez walks it off in his return to the @Mariners lineup! 😤 pic.twitter.com/EhwDZeV7FF — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

Two days later, Rodríguez’s hustle produced the first run of an eventual 8-0 win over Cincinnati. He busted down the line, forcing De La Cruz to rush his throw and beat the play. The guy’s instant impact is exactly why the Mariners need to protect him. Rodríguez recently absorbed a throw to the back of his helmet while running the bases, an incident that led to the first concussion of his career. Now he has taken another hard throw and another forceful impact around first base. Seattle should be unapologetically cautious about it.

Crawford’s situation is different, but also deserves attention, too. The wrist issue is the latest interruption in a season that has already been mired with additional injuries, shoulder inflammation and a right-hand contusion. He has also moved from shortstop to third base following Colt Emerson’s arrival. Every disruption makes that transition harder and keeps Seattle from establishing a stable everyday lineup.

Fortunately, Monday offered a decent preview of how the Mariners can cover the absences. Victor Robles shifted over to center field and also reached base four times. Emerson started at shortstop on his 21st birthday, collected a much needed hit and drove in a run.

That blowout gives manager Dan Wilson very little breathing room, but it’s enough to make the sensible decision.

Give Julio a night off. Give Crawford’s wrist time to settle down. Let Cole Young lead off on Tuesday, and keep Emerson at shortstop while the rest of the lineup attempts to handle the Reds.

Update: Julio entered the game to pinch hit for Luke Raley in the bottom of sixth. Remained in the game to take over centerfield.