Awkward reunion looms in Seattle as Astros call up former Mariners outfielder

The Astros are bringing Taylor Trammell to Seattle, which means the Mariners are about to see one of the more frustrating “what if” stories from their recent roster history walk back into the building wearing the wrong uniform again. Houston has selected Trammell’s contract ahead of Friday’s game, a move that appears tied to Jake Meyers’ back issue. Trammell forced the conversation with a huge spring and an even better start at Triple-A Sugar Land after being outrighted off Houston’s roster last December.

This reunion is probably a little weird. And maybe that’s an overstatement. Trammell still feels like one of those Mariners players where you could always see the upside, but the actual results never matched the promise. He was clearly talented, and every now and then he would do something that made you think the breakout had finally arrived. Then the swing-and-miss would come rushing back and the whole thing would fall apart all over again.

Astros revive frustrating former Mariners storyline with Taylor Trammell call-up

That happened for long enough that the Mariners cannot really be accused of giving up on him too soon. From 2021 through 2023, Trammell appeared in 116 games for Seattle and hit just .168 with a .270 on-base percentage and a .368 slugging percentage. He was optioned repeatedly, got multiple looks, and still never found the consistency needed to stick. Seattle designated him for assignment on March 28, 2024, and within days he was on the move again.

Trammell has had some success against the Mariners since landing with Houston. In a July 2025 series, he went off, and afterward acknowledged he was playing with a chip on his shoulder against Seattle. That is a perfectly human response. Players remember where things didn’t work. They remember the embarrassment, uncertainty, and the feeling of being the guy everyone once liked more in theory than in practice. But the idea that Seattle wronged him has always felt pretty flimsy. The Mariners ran him out there. A lot. It just never clicked enough.

If Trammell comes up here and does damage again, people will naturally do the old “of course this happens” routine. Mariners fans have seen too much baseball not to expect that kind of nonsense. And because Seattle’s offense has looked shaky enough lately, the thought of a former project bat suddenly becoming a problem for one weekend feels annoyingly plausible. But even if that happens, it still would not rewrite the larger story.

Trammell is now 28, on his fourth organization in barely over two years, and fighting for another major league foothold after hitting .197/.296/.333 in 52 games for Houston last season. This latest call-up is real opportunity, but it is also another reminder that he is still trying to become the player evaluators once imagined he would be.

From the Mariners’ side, this is less about regret and more about recognition. They know this player. The power can show up out of nowhere. They also know the holes in the profile that made it hard to trust over time. So the awkward part is not that Seattle let a star slip through its fingers. It’s simpler than that. It’s seeing a familiar name circle back into a division series just as the Astros come to town, with enough history attached to make everybody a little uncomfortable.

If Trammell does something loud this weekend, nobody in Seattle is going to need a refresher on who he is.