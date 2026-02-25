The Chicago White Sox sink the Mariners, 12-10, in a Spring shootout

The Chicago White Sox improved their Spring Training record to 4-1 so farin the early exhibition season, as they out-slugged the Seattle Mariners, 12-10. There were plenty of fireworks in this contest, as both squads are still looking to round out their pitching staffs heading into the 2026 season.

While there were plenty of offensive highlights, it's notable to Mariners fans that last season's AL MVP runner-up, Cal Raleigh hit his first home run of the Spring and later added a single in the seventh inning. Coming off a monstrous 2025 campaign where he hit 60 home runs, he's going to get a lot of scrutiny in this 2026 season. If he comes anywhere near those numbers again, it almost guarantees a ticket back to the postseason.

Another shining light in the Spring showdown was M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who went 2 for 3, and drove in two runs on a bases-loaded single in the fifth inning..

“You can’t say enough about his at-bats,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said following the game, about the 20-year-old Emerson. “Not trying to do too much in those situations. Just really quality at-bats. Not looking to drive the ball out of the park, but instead looking at pitches, seeing pitches, then getting a pitch he can handle and doing something with it. We talk about his maturity; that’s some pretty good maturity in those situations. He’s getting a chance to play and showing us what he can do.”

Donovan debuts in the Desert

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Seattle's new leadoff hitter, Brendan Donovan, made his Mariners debut in today's contest. And while he may be a celebrated veteran and a lifetime .281 hitter, the 29-year-old infielder, acquired from St. Louis in a major offseason move, admitted to being a little bit nervous.

“I had some jitters, I’m not going to lie,” he said after coming out of the Mariners’ 12-10 loss to the White Sox. “New team, first time playing. For me, I just wanted to be under control, make sure I was going on good pitches. I wanted to get something off the barrel, too.”

“I got on first base, and I saw Cal (Raleigh) come up, and I thought, I’m in scoring position right now. So just making sure I was looking for any chance to get an extra 90 feet but not take the bat out of his hands, and before you know it, the bases are loaded. I’m thinking this has a chance to be a really special lineup.”