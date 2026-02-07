ESPN host tells Mariners fans about Brendan Donovan, ‘You’re going to love this guy’

With the Seahawks taking on New England in the Super Bowl this week, most Seattle sports talk is being dominated by speculation about Sunday's showdown. However, a recent on-air discussion shifted from the gridiron's golden game to the diamond, and the Seattle Mariners' trade for former Cardinal infielder Brendan Donovan.

That prompted St. Louis-area (Belleville, Illinois) native Michelle Smallmon to sing the former Cardinal's praises. Before her move to the 'big' version of the Worldwide Leader in Sports, she was the co-host of the popular morning show, Karraker & Smallmon on 101 ESPN St. Louis from May 2020 to Sept. 2022.

“I would say buckle up, because you’re going to love this guy. I think you’re going to love him right away,” Smallmon told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Thursday. "When I think of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, I think about guys like Brendan Donovan,” continued Smallmon, who was previously a radio host on 101 ESPN in St. Louis. “Of course, people are going to think about Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and the Adam Wainwrights and Chris Carpenters of the world of star power."

"But the reason the Cardinals were able to be contenders for so long is because of guys like Brendan Donovan," she added. "A guy who is so sharp and versatile defensively. A guy who is disciplined at the plate. A guy who works on his craft. He is the ultimate team player."

“He’s so gritty – I hate that word, but it really is who he is – and I just think he’s going to fit in with your squad so well and be a great addition.”

Donovan is destined to be a fan favorite in Seattle

Primarily, Brendan Donovan fills the role of an everyday player at either second or third base, is versatile enough to play first base and some outfield, a top-of-the-order hitter and table setter, and a guy who is one of the best in the game when it comes to getting on base. So, he's essentially a Swiss Army Knife when it comes to his overall game. He has accumulated a career batting average of .282, with 40 home runs, 202 RBI, and an OBP of .361 over four seasons with the Redbirds.

But, most of all? It's exactly what Michelle Smallmon said that sets the 29-year-old apart from many others. His hustle, determination, and passion for the game appeal to baseball fans. It's an attitude from another era, and Donovan now brings that intangible to Seattle. And, it won't be long before Mariners fans in the Pacific Northwest and beyond will be adding a 'Donnie' jersey to their collection.

“I was cheering for the Mariners last year," Smallmon concluded. "I love your team. I really wanted them to take it home. If he has to go somewhere, I’m glad he’s going to a place where he can contend,” she said.

