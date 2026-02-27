Colt Emerson's rise with the Mariners is being compared to Julio Rodriguez in 2022

From Ken Griffey Jr to Julio Rodriguez, the Seattle Mariners have had their share of fantastic phenoms in their history. Now, the M's have another early bloomer in their midst, as Colt Emerson's almost unbelievable path to The Show mimics that of Seattle's current franchise player.

Because of their similar baseball journey, Rodriguez and Emerson have struck up a unique kinship - two young players from totally different backgrounds sharing a bond of athletic aptitude. The 25-year-old Rodriguez acknowledges that the rookie also adds to his set of new-age skills with good, old-fashioned hard work.

“He carries himself well with a good head,” Rodríguez said, according to a recent MLB.com article. “He’s humble, always asking questions, not trying to do too much around the clubhouse. He’s just going about his business, and I feel like that’s what we want with young kids coming up -- to feel comfortable around us and for them to feel like they’re going to be part of the team.”

The up-and-coming infielder had a triple and played some sparkling defense in the Mariners' 8-7 win on Friday over Cleveland. And he figures to get more time on the field, as several Seattle position players will be departing to take part in the World Baseball Classic. The WBC begins on March 5 and concludes on the 17th.

Emerson says the influence of veterans like Rodriguez has helped him mature as a player, and working alongside the veterans has been a key to his hot start this Spring.

“I think iron sharpens iron, and being around these guys in this clubhouse, I think, has made me a better player,” Emerson said. “And me embracing how hard it is to play this game, I think, has allowed me to do that.”

Mariners manager loves Emerson's game

Perhaps the factor that ties the rookie and J-Rod together is how their display of skills at such a young age wowed teammates and coaches. That may be part of it, but Mariners manager Dan Wilson is also (like Rodriguez) quick to point out Emerson's work ethic as one of the things that sets him apart: He has natural ability,... but the drive to refine those skills.

“We talk about versatility being a key for us, and he's displaying that down here,” Wilson said. “And it doesn't seem to take away from his at-bats. No matter if he's playing a different position, he's able to kind of leave that out there, and then when he gets to the plate, he’s a different guy ... It’s been awesome; He’s had a really good spring so far.”

