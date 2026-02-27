The Seattle Mariners hit seven doubles on their way to a win over Cleveland, 8-7

The Mariners hit a little skid in the early exhibition season as they continue to shuffle their roster and try to align their stars. But on Thursday afternoon, Seattle improved to 3-3-1 in the 2026 exhibition season with a home victory over the Boys from the Cuyahoga Valley. With the loss, the Cleveland Guardians dropped to 4-3 this Spring.

The Mariners busted out their extra-base arsenal in the effort, cracking out seven doubles. Cal Raleigh had two, while Luis Suisbel, Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, and Michael Arroyo each had one. Notably, Raleigh collected his fourth RBI, while Rodriguez plated his third. Colt Emerson tripled and got his third ribbie so far, as the 20-year-old continues to make his case to be part of the Opening Day roster on March 26.

Watch: Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena helped the #Mariners put on a doubles clinic against the Guardians in the first inning of their Cactus League game.https://t.co/zyshqEHJU9 — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) February 26, 2026



Starter Bryce Miller notched the victory, throwing 1.1 innings, striking out one, and allowing no earned runs. He was one of nine Seattle pitchers to see action on Thursday.

M's youth movement will not be denied

Feb 26, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Angel Genao (73) gets the force out against Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (85) in the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Emerson's continued success, along with the hype surrounding his inevitable MLB debut, makes him one of the most intriguing names in Mariners camp. He represents several Seattle prospects who seem to be taking a fast track to T-Mobile Park. Infielder Michael Arroyo, along with pitchers KadeAnderson and Ryan Sloan, have looked sharp in camp as well.

Last season, the team's 2024-first round pick hit .285, with 16 home runs, six triples, and 14 stolen bases over three levels of the minor leagues. Emerson finished in Triple-A and played in the Mariners' scrimmage games leading up to the postseason

Still, the M's front office of Justin Hollander and Jerry Dipoto, as well as manager Dan Wilson don't want to put too heavy aburden of their fantastic phenoms.

Top #Mariners prospect Colt Emerson delivered another strong performance in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.https://t.co/9boywty4JG — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) February 26, 2026

“I think for us, it’s always going to be about making sure that we develop players at the appropriate pace and that we allow them to push people out of the way,” GM Justin Hollandere said back on Thanksgiving Day. “And when they tell us it’s their time, don’t artificially block them, but also then be willing to ride the highs and the lows.”