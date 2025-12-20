Could Ketel Marte be returning to Seattle to fill the void at second base?

The Seattle Mariners are facing a need at second base, following the departure of free agent Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets. Fortunately for them, there's a familiar face down in Phoenix that could very well return to the Emerald City to man the keystone once again in 2026.

Ketel Marte, who began his Major League Baseball career with the M's in 2015, has been part of the winter whispers for the franchise. Seattle originally traded the star second baseman to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. Now, a homecoming may be in order, as the front office looks to fortify a team that was a division-winner a year ago.

Marte is certainly an intriguing option, his previous ties to the club notwithstanding. The 32-year-old hit .283 with 28 home runs, 72 RBI, and an .893 OPS, while being named to his third All-Star team in 2025. He's also a two-time Silver Slugger and former National League Championship Series MVP. So, his resume perfectly matches what the Mariners are shopping for.

What Marte would mean for the Mariners

While he was a statistical success out in the desert, he's had his fair share of issues with the 'Snakes. Many of those struggles came due to the player's battle with anxiety and coping with the death of his mother. That doesn't appear to have deterred Seattle from seeking a potential trade with the Diamondbacks, however.

Marte has a no-trade clause in his contract, but he has indicated that he will waive it if presented with the right opportunity. A one-way ticket out of Arizona and into the arms of a contender would likely fill the bill.

For the Mariners, it's an upgrade at a key position in the lineup. While Polanco had a goos season in 2025, Marte's overall numbers are better. He measures up with the very best players at his position, and will help bridge the gap for a younger player like Colt Emerson to replace him down the road. For now, however, he would be a key addition to a team with its eye on the World Series.

