Justin Hollander and Jerry Dipoto have formed a Dynamic Duo in Mariners' front office

As the Mariners continue to shop the Hot Stove League for players who will eventually make up the 2026 roster, the franchise is in good hands with two of the better minds in the game today. Jerry Dipoto, the MLB Executive of the Year for 2025, has assembled what could be a perennial postseason contender, alongside his loyal lieutenant, 47-year-old Justin Hollander.

DiPoto pitched for almost eight seasons in MLB, with the Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, and Colorado Rockies throughout the 1990s. He compiled a career 27-24 record and 49 saves before retiring in 2000 and moving on to personnel management. He first became a general manager in 2010 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then on to the Los Angeles Angels from 2011 to 2015. Dipoto was hired by the Mariners in 2015.

Hollander worked alongside Dipoto with the Angels from 2009 to 2016. before being hired by the M's as their director of baseball operations. He was promoted to assistant general manager in November 2018 and then vice president and assistant general manager in February 2020

In those two years, the two have joined forces to generate a lethal lineup and a promising pitching staff, with the Mariners finally capturing the AL West title for the first time in 21 years and coming within one win of the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance.

While many can discount it as one season of success, Seattle has signed its nucleus of stars to long-term, affordable deals, and that's put the dynamic duo in position to put the finish touches on a world championship team.

Mariners management maximized their moves in 2025

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) makes a force out in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Boy wonder Justin Hollander showed the meticulous work the Mariners' front office does when evaluating players and making trades in 2025. He added hitters like Josh Naylor at first base and also brought Eugenio Suarez back to Seattle at the trade deadline. His goal was to not only push the team to the postseason in 2025 but to retain the rights to those players, long-term. That worked with Naylor, who agreed to a three-year extension. The jury remains out on whether Suarez will return, and he remains in the free agent market currently.

The Naylor victory aside, the duo is piecing together a potential lineup that will see a new face at second base. Jorge Polanco departed for the Mets, and Dipoto and Hollander have been eyeing a potential trade for the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan. In the meantime, any star who comes to the Emerald City knows in advance they will be playing alongside the trio of Naylor, Julio Rodrigues, and 2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh for at least the next three seasons.

Can they leap tall buildings in a single bound? No, But Hollander and Dipoto have formed a powerful pair who appear to have a step on almost every other front office in Major League Baseball. And if the past year-plus is any indication? Seattle's future under them should be super.

