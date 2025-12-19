Could the Mariners Trade for Yankees' outfielder Jazz Chisholm in Blockbuster Deal?

As the Seattle Mariners continue to spin the wheel to make a deal this off-season, they have a hole in their lineup following the departure of free agent second baseman Jorge Polanco to the Mets. Already looking to add to their potentially electric offense, an MLB writer conceived a proposal that the M's may want to explore.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer put forth the theory that the Yankees could trade for right-handed pitcher Logan Evans, outfielder Victor Robles, and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for the final year of contract control for Chisholm.

"Evans and Robles could round out (the Yankees') depth right out of the gate in 2026, with Cijntje standing by to potentially help supercharge a playoff run in the latter half," Rymer wrote. "(Cijntje is) a switch-pitcher who can reach 98 mph with both arms, which could at least make him a true unicorn as a relief weapon. In the long run, his right arm alone has ace upside."

Chisholm, 27, became the first Yankee since 2003 to homer 30 times and steal 30 bases in the same year, and just the third in Bronx Bombers' history. He will be a free agent at the conclusion of next season and is widely considered one of the most dynamic combinations of power and speed in the game.

Still no movement on Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws to first for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Over the past week, it's been pretty clear to fans and observers that Seattle is in hot pursuit of St. Louis' sweet-swinging second baseman, Brendan Donovan. And the rebuilding Redbirds are definitely listening to offers for the 28-year-old, who is entering his prime and is a .282 career hitter. However, no progress has been made thus far on the Mariners' part, according to Seattle Sports writer Shannon Drayer.

"The Cardinals do not have to deal [regarding] Donovan, who has two years remaining under club control," Drayer wrote. "But his value presents the new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, the opportunity to make a significant early organizational mark."

Donovan is under contract for the next two years, and it's been acknowledged by the club that any offer for him would have to involve 2-3 prospects. That would likely include one of the Mariners' top ten players down on the farm.

