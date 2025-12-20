Ever since being drafted 22nd overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, it seems as if the Mariners' top prospect has been on a fast track to the Major Leagues. And for 20-year-old Colt Emerson, a prep hero from Ohio, has seemingly gone from high school to high expectations in short order.

That will all come to the forefront in Spring Training, as the youngster will look to make the big league roster as a platoon player, o potential everyday starter. A slick-fielding infielder who is a natural shortstop but can play second and third, he's known for his masterful hitting. And at least one MLB analyst who covers the M's believe his progress could be one of the hottest stories of the new season.

“Emerson is just going to be one of the biggest stories of spring training,” said Yahoo Sports'Jordan Shusterman on Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy broadcast. "… Emerson is one of the best prospects in baseball. He’s not really getting quite the national hype that [former Mariners' prospects] Julio [Rodriguez] or [Jared] Kelenic did, but I think maybe even by the middle of spring training he could be talked about in that way."

“It really does seem like he’s going to show up to spring training having gotten to Triple-A, still only 20 years old… (and) they’re going to give him every chance to win the job. Now, that’s a lot to expect of a kid, but he seems to have the right makeup on and off the field to really make something like that happen.”

It's easy to be excited about Emerson

Emerson advanced across three levels in the Minor Leagues in 2025, but he was not a September call-up. Instead, the team chose to hold him out. He did, however, take part in the team's scrimmages against the big club prior to the playoffs, and impressed the Mariners Major Leaguers with his professionalism and work ethic.

Last season, Emerson hit .285, with 16 home runs, six triples, and 14 stolen bases in 2025. Emerson finished in Triple-A, and he says he's in his comfort zone in any situation - even at the highest level of professional baseball.

“I just feel like when I come out, I’m not worried about anything other than just competing at the plate,” Emerson has said. “I’ve got a process that I go about. I’m just hunting my pitch and trying to be on time and put a good swing in the pitch. I mean, you try not to overthink it much, but at the same time, it’s a lot easier said than done. It’s baseball, and it’s hard sometimes."

“But now I’ve got a process and it works for me, and that’s why I’ve stuck to it this whole time.”

