For the past couple of seasons, Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo was considered somewhat of a 'quiet warrior', the kind of player who lets toughness do most of the talking. That makes sense, considering his humble origins from the outside looking in, to becoming one of the best hurlers in the big leagues. Now, after facing that battle of going from being a sixth-round selection to an elite ace.

However, the 26-year-old is evolving now and says that he's found it more appropriate to speak up now in the Seattle clubhouse. With success has come confidence, and Woo wants to cultivate a growing role on the Mariners as a locker room leader.

“I think it's growing every day,” Woo said, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. “I'm still trying to learn what my goal is, beyond being on the field, and how I can help the team in other ways?

“Baseball is such a different sport that it's not like ‘rah, rah.’ There's no giving motivational speeches before the game and things like that. Leadership is so different in baseball. It comes in so many different ways, and learning how that can work for you. And it's got to be real. It's got to be authentic. It's got to be something that resonates with other guys.”

Despite being among the newer wave of homegrown talent, Bryan Woo has firmly found his voice in the Mariners’ clubhouse -- and it’s a bold one.



“It's got to develop naturally,” Woo said. “You have to want to do it. ... I feel like I just kind of found a little pocket that works for me and is true to me, and I'm just trying to grow through that.”

Woo wants to pitch over 200 innings in 2026

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo (22) runs to the mound before pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Woo enters the 2026 campaign as not only the M's number-one starter, but he's also a contender for the Cy Young Award, after finishing fifth on the ballot last year. Entering his fourth MLB season, he has a career 28-15 record with a 3.21 ERA and 392 strikeouts.

But the number he's really looking at this season is 200... as in the number of innings he wants to surpass. With that in mind, Woo decided not to take part in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, opting to save the workload on his arm. That certainly made his manager, Dan Wilson, happy, as well, especially considering that the hurler battled an inflamed pectoral muscle down the stretch in September.

“Obviously, you want to leave these decisions up to each guy, and I totally respect either way that you go," Wilson stated. "I think coming off of the injury that he had late and the season going so late, I think in terms of a starter, that’s a difficult decision. I’m glad that he’s decided to do what he did, and I think he’s well on his way to being prepared here for this year.”