Manager Dan Wilson discusses how the Mariners will manage WBC absences

Spring Training is underway and most MLB teams will be facing a quandary within the next month: How do they compensate for stars who are leaving camp to play in the World Baseball Classic? For some clubs, it's not much of an issue. But for the Seattle Mariners, who have 16 players taking part in the event, they will deal with much more than the average exodus.

The Mariners' contingent consists of eight major leaguers, six minor leaguers, and 2 non-roster invitees to spring training. That list includes key players catcher Cal Raleigh (USA), center fielder Julio Rodríguez (Dominican Republic), first baseman Josh Naylor (Canada), left fielder Randy Arozarena (Mexico), closer Andrés Muñoz (Mexico), and reliever Gabe Speier (USA). That alone will have many fans (and likely the front office) watching with bated breath, hoping no injuries occur in exhibition action.

Still, Seattle skipper Dan Wilson has confidence that his squad will return safely, and the M's will weather the storm on their way to Opening Day.

“We’ve done a good job. Hats off to the training staff and the (high-performance) staff to kind of put together the programs,” the Mariners' manager said to the media on Monday, according to Seattle Sports. “You kind of have to tailor them individually so guys are ready to go. We’ve kind of mapped out games, and I think we feel pretty confident that our guys will be ready to go.”

Reacting to Bryan Woo's decision to skip the WBC

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo (22) runs to the mound before pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle got a bit of a reprieve this week, when ace starter Bryan Woo, who is Chinese-American, announced he would not pitch at all in the 2026 Classic. The righthander, who missed time late last season due to pectoral inflammation, will instead save the extra innings on his arm, as he's set a goal of surpassing 200 this season for the Mariners.

While Dan Wilson encouraged his players to do whatever they wanted in regard to representing their native nations, he readily admits he was a bit relieved to hear of Woo's decision.

“Obviously, you want to leave these decisions up to each guy, and I totally respect either way that you go. I think coming off of the injury that he had late and the season going so late, I think in terms of a starter, that’s a difficult decision. I’m glad that he’s decided to do what he did, and I think he’s well on his way to being prepared here for this year.”

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions