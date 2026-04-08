Mariners’ Confusing Early Playing-Time Decision Feels Hard To Defend

Where exactly has Victor Robles gone? That is a fair question this early in the season. His role has felt strangely small through the first 12 games. Robles has logged just 13 at-bats so far, and even if there are understandable reasons for some of that, it still feels like Seattle may be overthinking a player who tends to be at his best when he stays involved.

The Mariners do have some logic on paper. Luke Raley and Dom Canzone have both opened the year swinging it well enough to earn more outfield reps. Josh Naylor’s arrival has also changed the equation a bit, because it has cut into the first-base flexibility that once helped create other lineup paths. That leaves Robles as the odd man out more often than expected, pushed into a role that feels more tied to matchups than rhythm.

Mariners Are Quietly Making A Strange Bet With Victor Robles

If the Mariners are treating Robles like a straightforward platoon piece, the numbers do not exactly scream that this is the cleanest use of him. For his career, he is a .264 hitter against lefties and a .240 hitter against righties. The stat that likely shaped a lot of this thinking came in 2024, when he hit a ridiculous .343 against right-handers while batting just .239 against lefties. That jump against righties was a huge part of what made him such a fun fit.

But then in 2025, the split flipped, as he hit .289 against lefties and only .213 against righties while dealing with injuries. And once you zoom out beyond that one electric 2024 split, it starts to look more like an outlier than some defining truth.

Even the power splits don’t paint some dramatic platoon-only profile. He has just eight career home runs against lefties and 28 against righties, which is a gap, but not some overwhelming one that demands rigid deployment.

Really, the bigger takeaway may be that Robles is not the kind of player who benefits from being chopped up into a hyper-specific role. He is more useful as a spark plug than as a carefully shelved bench option. His value is not just tied to one split or one matchup lane. It is tied to pressure, chaos, energy, defense, speed, and the general annoyance he can create when he is actually part of the flow of a game.

The situation gets even trickier late in games. Rob Refsnyder has a real reputation for punishing left-handed pitching, which can take away the obvious pinch-hit spots where Robles might otherwise appear. The Rangers series gave a perfect little snapshot of how messy that can get. Robles was lined up for a pinch-hit opportunity, then Texas made a pitching change, and suddenly Robles was burned. Instead, J.P. Crawford ended up hitting against Cole Winn after lefty Tyler Alexander exited. That is the kind of sequence that makes Robles feel squeezed from both directions. He is not starting enough to stay fully engaged, and he is not always the clean bench weapon either.

To be fair, Robles has not done much in the tiny sample he has gotten. He is 3-for-13 with an RBI, three strikeouts, and a stolen base. That is not some huge argument on its own. But this feels bigger than 13 early-season at-bats. It is about how the Mariners are choosing to use one of their more disruptive roster pieces.

Robles does not seem outwardly frustrated, and maybe this settles naturally as the season stretches out. But for a team that has already spent too much time searching for life offensively, limiting one of its better tone-setters this sharply feels strange.