Luke Raley’s Start Has Mariners Fans Wondering if the 2024 Version Is Back

Luke Raley is one of those players who doesn’t need much time to remind you what the appeal is. A couple games into the season and he’s already launched two homers, driven in three runs, and made himself impossible to ignore.

Nobody’s asking him to be the star of the lineup or cut the strikeouts down overnight. He’s probably always going to come with some swing-and-miss. But when he’s right, he brings real damage, and that plays. A healthy Luke Raley gives the Mariners a different kind of threat than a lot of the rest of this roster.

He appeared in just 73 games last season after dealing with a right oblique strain that never fully got right, and the whole year felt like one long interruption. So when he talked earlier this spring about intentionally backing off, not even picking up hitting work until January, and using the offseason to actually let his body recover, that stood out. It sounded like someone who knew he couldn’t just muscle his way back into form. He needed to reset the whole thing. He added yoga and Pilates, focused on core strength and flexibility, and came into camp talking like a guy who understood that being available was the first step to being dangerous again.

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The early returns are loud. Raley was already squaring balls up in camp, including a 437-foot shot in Peoria, and some swing work with Edgar Martinez helped address a stance that had gotten a little too “stuck.” So there’s at least some actual explanation underneath it. More importantly, he looks like the kind of hitter pitchers can’t sleepwalk through.

Now, this is where it’s worth pumping the brakes just a little. Because the full Luke Raley experience is still the full Luke Raley experience. The power is real. The effort is real. But so are the strikeouts. He’s probably always going to be a player who runs a little hot and cold, and if you start expecting some clean, star-level breakout from here, you’re probably setting yourself up for disappointment. But that doesn’t make him less valuable. In some ways, it makes him easier to understand. He’s a support piece, but a really important one. A guy who can play all three outfield spots, first base, run into twenty-something homers worth of impact, and give the Mariners a different look when the lineup starts feeling too one-speed.

The vision stuff is still a little funny, too. We don’t totally know where things stand with the rec specs versus contacts, and until that becomes clearer, it’s probably not worth speaking too confidently about it. But if he is seeing the ball better, whether that’s because of contacts, comfort, health, or some combination of all three, then that’s obviously encouraging.

Mariners fans don’t need to overreact to two games, but they also don’t need to pretend this is nothing. Raley’s start matters because it looks like the version of him Seattle hoped it still had. Not a foundational player. Just a gamer with real left-handed thump, a hard-playing style, and enough defensive flexibility to make life easier on the roster. If the 2024 version is back, even in something close to that form, the Mariners just got deeper in a hurry.