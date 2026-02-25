Seattle Mariners continue their Spring Training schedule against the Royals

The Mariners suffered another exhibition loss on Tuesday, 12-10, this time at the hands of the Chicago White Sox. Today, the M's will travel to Surprise, Arizona, on Wednesday, where they hope to sneak up on the Kansas City Royals and get back to their winning ways.

Of course, the term 'suffered' really doesn't apply when it comes to the Spring Training. Instead, these practice games serve as a chance for MLB evaluate talent for the upcoming season. So, even if the Mariners lost every single Spring contest, it would be somewhat alarming and nearly impossible but, it would have no bearing on their push for the Fall Classic this year.

“You can’t get to the World Series with any kind of shortcut, and I think that’s the message today,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said on Tuesday. "It all boils down, really, to the same thing, and that’s staying present in the moment and controlling the things you can control and getting prepared.”

The World Baseball Classic is almost here

Feb 24, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (85) after a hit against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning in Peoria, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The World Baseball Classic will soon be upon us, as it begins on March 5 and ends Seattle has 16 players representing their native countries, the most in Major League Baseball.

The Mariners' contingent consists of eight major leaguers, six minor leaguers, and 2 non-roster invitees to spring training. That list includes key players catcher Cal Raleigh (USA), center fielder Julio Rodríguez (Dominican Republic), first baseman Josh Naylor (Canada), left fielder Randy Arozarena (Mexico), closer Andrés Muñoz (Mexico), and reliever Gabe Speier (USA). That alone makes the risk of injury at the WBC a worrisome one.

Seattle skipper Dan Wilson has confidence that his squad will return home safely to start the season, and the M's will weather the storm on their way to Opening Day.

“We’ve done a good job. Hats off to the training staff and the (high-performance) staff to kind of put together the programs,” the Mariners' manager said late last week, according to Seattle Sports. “You kind of have to tailor them individually so guys are ready to go. We’ve kind of mapped out games, and I think we feel pretty confident that our guys will be ready to go.”