The Mariners defeat the San Diego Padres before a record Spring Training crowd

The Seattle Mariners were officially in action for the first time in 2026 on Friday, as they played their exhibition opener with the San Diego Padres. The M's defeated the Fathers, 7-4, under beautiful afternoon skies and in front of a massive crowd: The 9,956 in attendance set the mark for the largest crowd for a Mariners spring home opener in Peoria Sports Complex history

There were certainly plenty of highlights in the opening contest. Infield prospect Michael Arroyo, who is vying for a backup spot on the MLB roster, hit the Mariners' first home run of the Spring. Meanwhile, other hopefuls stood out, as well. Third-year player Leo Rivas homered, and veteran Miles Mastrobuoni ripped a double to the right-center gap.

That bodes well for the potential depth the team has heading into the 2026 campaign. Many MLB observers agreed that Arroyo and the rest of the arsenal looked incredible in the initial contest of the year.

"Michael Arroyo has been touted as the best right-handed contact hitter in the Mariners’ No. 3-ranked farm system by -- and he showed why in their Cactus League opener," MLB.com writer Daniel Kramer posted on social media. But it wasn't just the young second baseman who had a good day; the entire team looked solid early in the exhibition season.

Mariners are cruising on momentum right now

Feb 12, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) looks on during a Spring Training workout at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Almost everything we've been hearing about this year's Mariners team sounds almost too good to be true. Already a team known for packing the roster with 'high character' guys, they seem to be an even more special group in 2026. Every player, coach, fan, and media member seems to be pointing out how positive the aura around this Seattle squad is.

The club also acquired an extra shot of 11th-hour adrenaline with their last-minute trade to bring former St. Louis Cardinal Brendan Donovan to Seattle. The excitement from that transaction seems to have carried over into their Cactus League camp.

As Seattle columnist and Mariners analyst Shannon Drayer wrote from Peoria this week: "While there is excitement for [several] young players we could see this year, there is little uncertainty to what they will break camp with, both in terms of names and the experience they have."

"Not having question marks sets a very different foundation for the start of a new campaign – and make no mistake, it is a new campaign, not Part II of what was started last year."

The Mariners won't have many days off now that the Spring slate has started. They will host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 12:10 PM Pacific Time.