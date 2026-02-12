Mariners' Brendan Donovan takes BP and talks with the media at Spring Training

On Wednesday morning, Brendan Donovan, the Seattle Mariners' newly acquired All-Star infielder and probable lead-off hitter, took his first swings in the batting cage at Spring camp. Afterwards, he addressed the press who wanted to get a closer look at the former St. Louis Cardinal. The conversation certainly seemed to excite those in attendance and should enlighten M's fans even more on what they can expect from the 29-year-old star.

“I feel like I try to lead by example,” Donovan told the media gathering in Peoria, Arizona. “Just kind of be here and just try to earn some respect from the guys. Just kind of how I work.”

“When you have a group of guys that hold themselves to a higher standard, and there’s that aspect of accountability and preparation and guys that genuinely care, and there is a talk of winning a World Series in the building, you don’t really need that, right?”

"I mean, you look at Cal (Raleigh) is the first one in the door, and I think he’s the last one here," Donovan added. "And I saw that yesterday. I was like, wow, he’s here early. And then I think I left, and I’m like, wow, he’s still here. So, I mean, it’s just a testament to him and why he’s able to set the foundation for this culture.”

Brendan Donovan brings a winning attitude

Apr 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) dives as he slides in at home as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) receives the throw during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The excitement surrounding Brendan Donovan is due to his bat and glove, but the drive and determination the career .282 hitter displays is also a meaningful part of his game. The fifth-year star's passion to always improve and his high character perfectly align with the Mariners' other great player-citizens like Raleigh and 2025 Robert Clemente Award nominee JT Crawford. He's the kind of competitor that fans in the Pacific Northwest are going to fall in love with.

“I think the thing about me is I believe in preparation,” Donovan said. “I try to be the most prepared player on the field. I think that may come with just kind of being able to play all over the field, kind of being the most prepared. And I play really hard. I think that’s something that your effort, your mentality, all that, those are things that you can control in this crazy game.”

