Mariners Gain A Real AL West Opening After Astros’ Troubling Josh Hader News

The Astros are opening 2026 with a problem the Mariners should absolutely notice. Josh Hader is expected to begin the season on the injured list, which takes one of Houston’s most reliable late-game weapons off the board and gives Seattle an early opening in what should be another tight AL West race.

Hader is set to miss some time with biceps inflammation, and the Astros do not seem to view it like some massive disaster. He even got in a recent bullpen session, so this is not exactly Houston sounding the alarm. Still, from the Mariners’ side, the takeaway is pretty obvious. One of the Astros’ biggest late-game advantages suddenly looks a little less automatic heading into the season.

Josh Hader will begin the season on the injured list, Joe Espada said. The Astros were encouraged by his bullpen session yesterday but a timeline for his buildup will carry past opening day. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 11, 2026

Josh Hader’s Opening Day Absence Creates Early Astros Problem

This division is no longer operating on the old script. The Mariners won the AL West at 90-72 last year, with Houston finishing three games back at 87-75. Seattle is not sitting around waiting for the Astros to finally look beatable. That already happened. And now Houston is opening a new season with at least a little uncertainty in the bullpen, which is exactly the kind of thing worth noticing in a race this tight.

Still, this is not some situation where Houston is suddenly scouring the market for bullpen help. Bryan Abreu is a really solid backup plan, which is why the Hader news feels more like a crack than a collapse. He had a 2.28 ERA in 70 appearances last season and already pitches like someone built for late, stressful innings.

Bryan King also turned into a real leverage arm in 2025, giving the Astros another guy they could trust when games started tightening up. Steven Okert is still around to give them another left-handed option, and AJ Blubaugh has started to creep into the bullpen picture too as Houston works through its early depth options.

But that is where the difference between good and scary exposes itself. Abreu can keep Houston functional. Hader is the guy who makes the late innings feel inevitable. Before last year ended early for him, he converted 28 of 29 save chances with a 2.05 ERA.

The Mariners should see opportunity here. Because these are the moments that decide real races. Any stretch where Houston looks merely good instead of automatic is a stretch the M’s should take advantage. The Mariners spent last season proving they could finally push past the Astros in the standings. If that gap is only a few games again, then every early opening matters.

Seattle does not have to sell itself on that part right now. The Mariners already know they can lean on their own starting pitching and bullpen. That alone makes this shift in the division worth noticing.