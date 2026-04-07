Mariners May Need to Rethink Everything About Emerson Hancock’s Role

The Mariners did not enter 2026 expecting Emerson Hancock to become one of the more uncomfortable roster conversations on the team this quickly. He was supposed to be useful depth again. The guy who holds things together while Seattle waits for Bryce Miller to get healthy and the regular plan to come back into focus. But after the way Hancock has opened this season, that script is a lot harder to sell.

What exactly are the Mariners supposed to do with someone pitching like this? Through his first two starts, Hancock has a 0.71 ERA with 14 strikeouts, one earned run allowed, and just six hits surrendered across 12 2/3 innings. His season debut against Cleveland was flat-out dominant, with six hitless innings and a career-high nine strikeouts. Then he followed it with another strong outing against the Angels, going 6 2/3 innings while again looking far more composed than the “spot starter” label ever suggested.

Emerson Hancock has been dealing tonight 😤



He has kept the Guardians out of the hit column and struck out nine. pic.twitter.com/7Fa9p4TlOd — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2026

Mariners cannot keep treating Emerson Hancock like temporary depth

The easy version of the story is still that Hancock is keeping Bryce Miller’s seat warm. Miller opened the season on the injured list with a left oblique strain, and MLB’s injury tracker lists his expected return as possibly the end of April. There is still a clean organizational path here if the Mariners want one. Miller gets healthy, rejoins the rotation, and Hancock goes back to Tacoma because that is the role he has filled before. The paperwork on that move would be simple. The baseball argument is not.

The Mariners may need to stop treating this like a temporary inconvenience and start looking at a real opportunity. Maybe that means seriously considering a six-man rotation for a stretch. Maybe it means using Hancock as a multi-inning swingman who can spot start, protect workloads, and give Dan Wilson a little more breathing room when the schedule gets weird. Whatever the exact answer is, pretending there is no new question here would be ridiculous.

Seattle should know better by now than to be too rigid about arms. This team has spent years preaching depth, development, and internal answers. This is what that is supposed to look like. Hancock is 26, a former first-round pick, and for once he doesn’t look like a guy merely surviving his turn. The fastball is playing and the confidence looks different. That Cleveland outing felt like a benchmark for his standing within the 2026 pitching group, not just a one-night story.

It’s only April 7. Two starts do not erase every question that existed before. But they do change the tone. And right now, the tone around Hancock should not be, “Nice job, now head back down when Bryce Miller is ready.” It should be, “How do we keep this helping the big-league team?”