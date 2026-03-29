Mariners Cannot Afford To Get Logan Gilbert Extension Talks Wrong

The Mariners don’t get to fumble this one and shrug it off. Not with Logan Gilbert. And definitely not with how much of Seattle’s identity over the last few years has been built around homegrown pitching that actually turned into something real.

Gilbert is one of the reasons this team gets taken seriously in the first place. He has grown from a promising first-round arm into the kind of starter contenders spend years trying to develop and even longer trying to keep. The takeaway was pretty simple when the two sides talked about an extension this past offseason: this isn’t going to be cheap, and Seattle has some real work to do if it wants to make sure Gilbert stays where he belongs. MLB Trade Rumors noted that extension talks with Gilbert over the offseason never got close, and framed a possible deal in the neighborhood of four years and roughly $85 million to $90 million.

And honestly, that number shouldn’t scare the Mariners nearly as much as the alternative.

Mariners Are Running Out of Easy Answers With Logan Gilbert

Because what exactly are we debating here? Gilbert has put together one of the best pitching runs this franchise has seen in a long time. In 2024, he made 33 starts, posted a 3.23 ERA, threw 208 2/3 innings, struck out 220 hitters, led the majors in both innings and WHIP at 0.89, tied for the American League lead with 22 quality starts, held opponents to a .194 average, made his first All-Star team, and finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting.

Then 2025, even with the injury interruption, still reminded everyone how nasty he can be. He made 25 starts, logged a 3.44 ERA, struck out 173 in 131 innings, and his 11.9 strikeouts per nine led the majors among pitchers with at least 100 innings. He owns a 3.59 ERA across 840 2/3 career innings with a 26.2 percent strikeout rate and a tiny 5.3 percent walk rate, which is exactly what you want from a pitcher who wins with command, carry, and the ability to make hitters miserable for six or seven innings at a time.

This shouldn’t be treated like an uncomfortable future problem. More accurately, this is the opportunity that can become a problem if Seattle keeps dragging its feet.

The Mariners already decided Cal Raleigh was worth building around. They were right to do it. But once you make that call, it becomes even harder to justify letting Gilbert drift toward the edge of the window. These two came up together after being drafted in 2018, built their connection in the minors, and have been tied together as pitcher and catcher for years. Back in the farm system, Mariners coaches were already telling them they were going to be a future big league battery and needed to learn how to work through everything together.

Gilbert flat-out said Raleigh knows him as a pitcher better than anyone. He also said Raleigh’s long-term deal made staying in Seattle even more appealing, and that Seattle has become like home. That’s not nothing. That is a homegrown frontline starter saying, “Hey, I’d like this to work.” Those chances don’t come around forever.