A pair of Mariners' pitching prospects are poised to punch out plenty of hitters

In a Spring with several swirling storylines, top Seattle Mariners pitching prospects, Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan, are already looking sharp and appear aimed for big things. With both possessing an array of pitches that can have batters befuddled, they focus on throwing smoke past anyone who dares digs in at the dish. That's a sign of their fearlessness, that they're willing to test even the top stars at the highest levels of the game.

Sloan, ranked the No. 33 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, who finished last season with High-A Everett, pointed out that if he wants to talk about strikeouts, then he needs to be getting ahead in the count.

Kade Anderson, Pipeline’s No. 21 prospect, was picked third overall in the 2025 edition of the draft, after he helped pitch LSU to a national title. Both youthful hurlers felt Ks were a huge part of their arsenal, as opposed to pitching to contact.

“I was surprised to hear them say it, but it seems obvious to me if you have the option to do it,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said, according to a recent article from the Seattle Times. “Don’t let the ball in play decide your outcome. Just get ahead, and finish guys, as quickly as you can.”

Coaching staff loves the pair's confidence

The Mariners' staff seems to like the bulldog mentality that the duo employs. They feel it will suit the youngsters well as they continue to battle more experienced and astute hitters.

“They’re hungry,” pitching coach Pete Woodworth noted. “They are not just here to get to know people and have a good time in big league camp. They’re here to compete; they are here to get ahead. And they are here to punch a lot of tickets. It’s fun to hear.”

“For how young they are, they have had two different paths, but there is a lot of true self-confidence,” he said. “It’s not fake. They are not just saying what we want them to say. They truly believe it and you can see it when they pitch.”