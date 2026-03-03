Seattle GM Justin Hollander says two prominent pitching prospects could debut in 2026

It's aleady been quite a Spring for the Seattle Mariner's top two pitching prospects, lefthander Kade Anderson and righty Ryan Sloan. The pair of young starters have been bowing away their teammates and coaches with their sensational stuff. At the same time, they've faced the scrutiny of their frist Spring Training with poiseand confidence that belies their tender ages.

Anderson, 21, and Sloan, 19, find themselves in a somewhat unique and peculiar situation in 2026. The team knew they had bright futures ahead of them, but the duo looks much further along than they should. As of today, they could slide into a lot of Major League ballclubs' rotations right now. Fortunately, the Mariners already have an established five-man unit.

That being stated, Seattle general manager Justin Hollander says the front office won't hesitate to promote one or both of them at some point in the upcoming season.

#Mariners GM Justin Hollander doesn't rule out the team's buzzworthy top pitching prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan making their MLB debuts this season.https://t.co/ve41umiFZX — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) March 3, 2026

“I don’t think it’s out of the question that those guys pitch in the big leagues this year, but I don’t want to make it sort of a self-fulfilling prophecy that they definitely are,” Hollander told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “I think they’re mature enough and their stuff is good enough."

"Whatever happens between the time they suit up for [a Mariners minor-league affiliate] and the end of the season, a number of factors could come into play there. But I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t do it.”

Justin Hollander thinks the future could be now

“I think with pitchers, you don’t want to artificially hold them down." Hollander continued during the detailed discussion. "We just know a lot about how pitches are going to function in the big leagues once they get there. We’re just more certain with how they’re going to work."

“I don’t want to put too much pressure because comps can be dangerous, (but) I can’t help but see (Yankees All-Star pitcher) Max Fried when I watch (Anderson) out there,” Hollander said. “Just the way his body moves and the way he hides the ball and his intensity and feel for moving the ball to different quadrants, Kade’s been really impressive. He needs innings. He needs time. … I don’t think it’s going to be a lot of time. … I would rent in Everett, I wouldn’t buy if I were him. I think he’s going to be on the radar sooner than later.

“And the same thing with Ryan. Ryan Sloan is really, really mature and focused, clearly diligent in his off-the-field work. He’s really smart, and he’s got great stuff.”