Mariners Prospect Could Replace Eugenio Suarez if He Departs
Eugenio Suarez is one of the most prodigious power hitters among MLB third basemen, smacking 49 home runs while splitting his time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. Acquired by the M's at the trade deadline, he fizzled in September but found his stroke in the postseson.
As a pending free agent, the 34-year-old veteran will be looking to cash in on what will likely be his last long-term, big-money contract. The two-time All-Star is likely on the outside looking in, as it seems his fellow free agent infielders, second baseman Jorge Polanco and first baseman Josh Naylor, are at the top of the Mariners' priorities this offseason.
While Suarez's departure could be inevitable, it also coincides with the rise of the team's number one prospect, 20-year-old Colt Emerson. While he's had limited pro experience, the shortstop/third baseman has excelled at every level.
Emerson was the 22nd overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft after a successful prep career at John Glenn High School in Zanesville, Ohio. He was named the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season.
Playing for both the Everett AquaSox and the Arkansas Travelers, he has hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July.
What's Emerson's Outlook for 2026?
Emerson got a taste of the big leagues earlier this year, when he was part of Seattle's scrimmage squad, as they helped the Mariners prepare for the American League Division Series. It's a widely held belief that he could easily be ready for the opening day roster - and maybe even the starting lineup. He will be given every opportunity to shine in the Spring. And having a promising prospect fill the role of a departing veteran will also be much easier on the team's payroll.
As for Emerson's mental makeup, he seems to never get rattled and displays maturity beyond his years when it comes to preparation. At the same time, he's not letting the hype get into his head.
“I just feel like when I come out, I’m not worried about anything other than just competing at the plate,” Emerson has said. “I’ve got a process that I go about. I’m just hunting my pitch and trying to be on time and put a good swing in the pitch. I mean, you try not to overthink it much, but at the same time, it’s a lot easier said than done. It’s baseball, and it’s hard sometimes."
“But now I’ve got a process and it works for me, and that’s why I’ve stuck to it this whole time.”