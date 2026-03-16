Mariners Reassign Michael Arroyo As Latest Spring Training Cuts Roll In

The Mariners made another round of spring roster cuts Sunday, reassigning infielder Michael Arroyo and right-handers Michael Rucker and Ryan Sloan to minor league camp. None of the moves should come as much of a surprise, but Arroyo is obviously the name that stands out most. He gave fans a lot to latch on to in a small sample this spring.

Arroyo went 3-for-10 and slashed .300/.563/.800 with a home run and two RBI, which is more than enough to get people wondering whether he made this a tougher decision than expected. But this never really felt like a battle for an Opening Day job. For Arroyo, this camp was more about exposure than outcome.

It's Michael Arroyo's turn and he brings home ✌️ with a shot down the line 💥 #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/uv5n5lX82v — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 24, 2025

Mariners Reassign Michael Arroyo After Encouraging Spring Showing

That’s what comes with players like Arroyo and Sloan. They were in major league camp to absorb the experience as much as anything else. The value is in being around big leaguers every day, seeing how they work, getting reps in that environment, and taking those lessons back with them. A lot of the time, teams bring their young players into a camp setting to speed up development in a different way than the regular minor league grind can.

Arroyo is a pretty good example of that. He got a taste of major league camp and didn’t look overwhelmed. He gave people another reason to keep an eye on him.

Sloan falls into a similar category, even if there is less to say statistically. He only pitched one clean inning in his spring appearance, so there is really no point pretending this move says anything dramatic about where he stands. Like Arroyo, he was there for the major league experience. For a young pitcher, even one inning in that setting has value.

Rucker always felt like less of a long-term talking point here, so this one is more straightforward. The bigger takeaway from this batch of cuts is really Arroyo, and even that takeaway does not need to be overcomplicated. This is not a disappointment unless someone built up unrealistic expectations for what this spring was supposed to be. Arroyo showed a little life with the bat, handled the opportunity well, and now heads back to minor league camp with more experience under his belt.

That is a good March. We’re not anywhere close to roster controversy yet. Just at the stage where a young player shows up, looks promising, gets what he came for, and moves on to the next step.