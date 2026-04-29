Mariners Top Pitching Prospect Has Deceptive Numbers Hiding Encouraging Breakout Signs

Ryan Sloan’s season line looks like the kind of thing that makes Mariners fans start wondering if something is wrong. A 5.65 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through four starts at Double-A Arkansas is not exactly the cleanest way to announce yourself as one of the fastest-rising arms in baseball.

But this is where we have to be careful. Not every ugly ERA is built the same way. Sloan’s start has been shaky, but it has also been a little deceiving.

The Mariners’ 20-year-old right-hander hasn’t suddenly stopped missing bats. That’s the first thing that matters. Even with the early turbulence, Sloan has struck out 17 hitters in 14 1/3 innings for Arkansas, and MiLB’s own highlight from his latest outing against Corpus Christi showed him punching out seven over 4 2/3 innings. That was his best start of the young season, and it came with the kind of finish that makes the surface panic feel a little premature.

Ryan Sloan threw it very well today. One mistake on a 2-run HR. Final line: 4.2IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 7K, 74 pitches, 49 strikes, 14 whiffs. pic.twitter.com/OLZN8iI1XH — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 26, 2026

Ryan Sloan Flashes Encouraging Turn After Rough Start In Mariners Farm System

The issue has been much simpler, and much more fixable: walks. Sloan’s command has backed up in a way that has made every inning feel heavier than it probably needs to. When a pitcher is putting extra traffic on the bases, lineups don’t have to do a whole lot to turn one mistake into three runs and an ugly-looking box score.

And that is where the underlying profile gives the Mariners a much better reason to breathe. The strikeouts are still there and the stuff is still playing. Baseball America had him as one of the biggest risers in its April Top 100 update, jumping from No. 60 to No. 22, while another Baseball America page lists him at No. 19 overall in 2026. MLB Pipeline also has Sloan as Seattle’s No. 3 prospect and the No. 4 right-handed pitching prospect in the minors. That kind of helium doesn’t because of uneven Double-A starts this early in the season.

That also doesn’t mean we ignore the walks. Command regression is a real development checkpoint, especially for a pitcher whose value is tied to more than just raw stuff. The Mariners need Sloan to keep moving toward starter traits, and that means limiting the free passes, controlling counts, and proving he can survive without always having to pitch out of his own mess.

Still, there is a big difference between a red flag and a progress report with some coffee spilled on it. Sloan’s early ERA is ugly, but the bones of the profile remain encouraging. The prospect stock is still very real. The latest outing finally gave the stat line something positive to latch onto.

For now, Sloan looks like a Mariners prospect who is working through the exact kind of Double-A turbulence that separates hype from development. And after his best start of the season, the more interesting question is not whether we should panic. It’s whether the correction has already started.