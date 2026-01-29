Mariners shortstop JP Crawford is named to MLB.com's 'All-Underrated Team'

Fans in the Pacific Northwest are pretty familiar with their favorite shortstop by now. After seven seasons in Seattle, former Gold Glove winner JP Crawford is already appreciated for his solid play, veteran leadership, and involvement in the community. The proof is in the pudding... and the Mariners' faithful have seen what the shortstop has been serving up long enough to know how good he is.

However, when analyst Anthony Castrovince compiled his list of the most underrated players in the game today for MLB.com, he made sure to put the Mariners player on the list. He says that, despite the hometown love he receives, the 31-year-old doesn't get enough recognition league-wide.

"The bottom line is that this guy has been an above-average offensive performer at a premier position for the better part of the past five years," he wrote. "He had a 108 OPS+ from 2021 through 2025. "

"The only other shortstops (50% of games played at short) with better production in at least 700 games in that span were Trea Turner (124), Francisco Lindor (123), and Willy Adames (111). Crawford has limited power but a keen eye that leads to strong on-base percentages, and he’s a longtime leader for this M’s club."

Crawford is a solid shortstop & standout citizen

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

JP Crawford hit .265 with 12 home runs, 58 RBI, and a career-high eight stolen bases. For his career, he's a lifetime .248 hitter, with 67 home runs and 344 RBI. So he's been a reliable performer during his MLB tenure.

In 2025, Crawford was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, an honor that's 'bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.' That's further evidence of his affection for the Emerald City.

Bottom line: Crawford is everything that any team could ask for, both on the field and off. The Mariners are fortunate to have him. Even if the rest of Major League Baseball doesn't always realize it.

