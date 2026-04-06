Mariners Suffer a Maddening Series Loss to Angels in a Truly Unlikely Turn

The Mariners just dropped a series to the Angels after stumbling through one of the strangest two-day stretches you will ever see in a baseball season. On April 4, Seattle lost 1-0 while Jo Adell turned into some kind of baseball god, robbing three different home runs in a one-run game because apparently tormenting the Mariners is now just part of his personal brand.

Then on April 5, the Mariners erased a late deficit, forced extras, briefly grabbed the lead in the tenth, and still walked away with an 8-7 loss in 11 innings.

It is not like Seattle got steamrolled by some powerhouse playing airtight baseball. The Mariners hit balls that should have changed Saturday’s game and got nothing for it because Adell happened to completely lose his mind. Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor, and J.P. Crawford all got balls into the air that looked destined to leave the yard, and Adell took all three away. Even Torii Hunter said it was the greatest defensive game he had ever seen.

All THREE of Jo Adell's home run robberies from tonight ...



Yes, you read that right 😮 https://t.co/bc0Wb9i1Ii pic.twitter.com/axhyQFpLHD — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Mariners’ Painful Angels Series Loss Turned Into a Two-Day Headache

Then Sunday showed up, and for a minute it felt like the Mariners were actually going to pull off the kind of win that smooths some of this over. Leo Rivas looked solid filling in for Brendan Donovan, Cole Young continues to be the team’s hottest hitter, ripping a three-run homer in the fifth to swing the game. Julio Rodríguez delivered the ninth-inning RBI single that kept Seattle breathing, and Randy Arozarena shoved them in front in the tenth.

Instead, the Mariners let the Angels keep hanging around, and that is where this series starts to feel especially annoying. Sunday’s loss came with defensive lapses and sloppy mistakes that kept handing life back to a team Seattle probably should feel better than. MLB’s recap pointed directly to those defensive issues, and that fits the larger feeling here. The Mariners were not just unlucky this weekend. They were unlucky on Saturday and loose in the cracks on Sunday, which is a bad combination if you are trying to avoid a series loss that looks ridiculous on paper.

You can usually chalk up one weird loss to baseball being baseball. Sometimes the game just decides to get a little outlandish for one night. But when the next one turns into an extra-innings headache where you leave empty-handed, it stops feeling like random bad luck and starts feeling like a series you flat-out let slip away.

The Mariners are heading to Texas after losing two straight to the Angels by a combined two runs, which sounds frustrating on its own. Somehow it still does not quite do this justice.