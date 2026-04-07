Mariners’ Troubling Defensive Slips Are Fueling This Frustrating Slow Start

The Mariners have not played like a hopeless mess through April. They’re doing just enough to lose close games. The pitching has been good enough to keep games within reach, and then Seattle keeps handing away too many of the little moments that decide tight games. It’s not always loud, but it keeps showing up. And when your margin for error already feels thin, sloppy defense starts looking a lot more like an accomplice.

Nobody came into the year pretending this was going to be some elite run-prevention machine built on gloves alone. The Mariners have not really worn that identity for a while. Middle of the pack is usually more the deal. Fair enough. Not something that is supposed to sabotage decent pitching. But early on, that standard has slipped just enough to matter, and that is a problem for a team already fighting through a frustrating start.

Mariners’ Costly Defensive Lapses Are Adding to Their Early Trouble

Statcast’s team leaderboard has Seattle sitting at -3 Outs Above Average, which puts them 27th in the league early in the season. They’re also at -0.6 Def and 4 DRS through the April 6 update, which is more middle-of-the-road overall than a total disaster. The metrics aren’t screaming the exact same thing across the board, but they do agree on the broader point: this has not been a clean defensive start, and it has not helped a club that keeps ending up in coin-flip games.

You can live with an offense that needs a week or two to settle in. You can talk yourself into patience with timing, sequencing, all the usual April disclaimers. Defense is different. Defense feels optional in a way it should not. When Seattle is already asking its pitchers to survive with limited support, the last thing this team can afford is turning routine moments into extra pitches, extra bases, and extra stress.

Julio Rodríguez is already looking like a defensive machine (1.1 Def). Cal Raleigh being in the positive (2.0) is a huge plus because his value is already tied to doing everything behind the plate that does not always get appreciated enough in real time. And if Cole Young (0.9) is already giving Seattle something real defensively this early, that is one of the more encouraging small developments on the roster. Those are all building blocks.

But they are also being asked to cover for too much. Brendan Donovan landing in the red defensively this early (-1.8 Def) is not ideal. Luke Raley being underwater (-1.4) matters when Seattle needs steadiness from its complementary pieces. Josh Naylor’s rough start with the glove (-1.0) adds another leak to a team that does not have much room for them. And that is really the theme here. The Mariners do not need to transform into the Tigers overnight. They just need to stop making life harder on themselves.

Again, Seattle isn’t getting steamrolled every night. They are hanging around. They are close enough to imagine a cleaner version of this team stacking wins. But close games punish loose details, and right now the defense is contributing too many of them. If the Mariners are going to pull themselves out of this early funk, it can’t just be about the bats waking up. It has to include sharper, cleaner, more reliable baseball behind their pitchers too.