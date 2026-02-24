MLB Expert says the Mariners have every reason to believe they can win it all

If there's a bandwagon for the Seattle Mariners in 2026, then it's getting awfully crowded. From players to personnel people, many around the game believe they could be the squad that will dethrone the two-time defending Los Angeles Dodgers and take home the Commissioner's Trophy in early November. And fans in the Emerald City are ecstatic, as they've paid attention to all the positive media attention the M's have received, and they're ready to watch the new campaign unfold.

Speaking of the media, longtime ESPN baseball analyst Buster Olney appeared on Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy show, where he gave several reasons why the Mariners should be considered a World Series contender.

Repeating what many who cover MLB also feel, Olney sang the praises of this modern Mariners' group, while pointing out that there are plenty of high-level players there who can compete with anyone in Major League Baseball.

"That conversation's out there, in that clubhouse [before], but nothing like this, where you're starting a season where a World Series appearance is totally reasonable," Olney told the hosts. "I do think if you pick any other team than the Dodgers to win, given their strength, you're kind of inventing a reason to do that. But, I'm picking the Mariners... I think they really grew a lot last year."

It's 'World Series or Bust' for this group of Mariners

As of mid-February 2026, the Seattle Mariners are generally listed as the clear favorites to repeat as AL West Division champions. However, that's not the ultimate goal of the Emerald City Nine. According to multiple oddsmakers, the team is around 12-1 to 13-1 to win the 2026 World Series. These odds make them one of the top contenders in the American League, often ranked behind only the New York Yankees to win the pennant.

The Mariners (90-70 in 2025) will begin their quest for baseball's holy grail on March 26 at 7:10 PM Pacific Time, when they open up a four-game home series with fellow defending division winners, the Cleveland Guardians, who went 88-74 and finished atop the AL Central. Seattle then host the Yankees for a three-game set as the season gets rolling.