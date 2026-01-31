Will 2026 be The Year of J-Rod?

When Julio Rodriguez steps on the field for the Seattle Mariners in 2026, fans can likely expect the same type of great play they have seen over the past few seasons. The 25-year-old outfielder has been a superstar since initially bursting onto the MLB scene in 2022, winning the Rookie of the Year Award and becoming an instant hit in the Emerald City.

Now he stands on the cusp of all-time greatness, and the next step in that journey begins in just a few weeks. Except this time, it appears that Rodriguez will be on an even higher level than we've already witnessed. He's already been named by MLB.com as the top candidate for the AL MVP Award, and many believe he's set to have his biggest season so far.

In 2025, Julio Rodriguez hit .267, with 32 homers. 95 RBIs, and a .474 slugging percentage. At just 25 years old, he's already been an All-Star three times and is a two-time member of baseball's 30-30 club, showcasing his balance of power and speed on offense. Defensively? He's still looking for his first Gold Glove, but he's a superb centerfielder. So much so that M's fans have nicknamed his area of the outfield the 'No-Fly Zone'.

Rodriguez enters 2026 with high expectations. Based on his track record, there's reason to believe he will live up to the hype and much more. Even more than that, he has a chance to have a signature season that helps write the next chapter in his legacy as a Seattle Mariner.

Is Rodriguez ready to take it to the next level?

For J-Rod, 2026 doesn't just represent an opportunity to prove that he's one of the best players in baseball; he's aleady done that. Instead, it's a chance to show the world that he is THE GUY... to capture the imagination of fans all around the Majors.

If Julio Rodriguez culls together a campaign that sees him hit for a bit of a higher average, join the 40-40 club, and win his first Gold Glove? Then, the AL MVP Award should be his. And after taking home that hunk of hardware, the only way to cap off a monumental season would be to lead the Mariners to the first World Series title in franchise history.

