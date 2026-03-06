The Padres pound the Mariners in a classic Cactus League barrage, 27-6

Spring Training continued for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and their game against the San Diego Padres ended up resembling something like a video game - at least on the scoreboard. The Padres pounded the Mariners in a classic Cactus League barrage, 27-6. That's right... It was raining runs in Arizona, as the Fathers set a new record for the most runs in a game in league history, and Seattle continues to sputter this Spring.

While the games are meaningless for now and have no effect on the 2026 season, the alarming amount of incompetent play has sent some red flags up for the team and its fan base. Wins and losses in the exhibition play fall far behind preparing for the upcoming season. In terms of priority, the M's effort on Hump Day seems like more than just another rough patch of road.

In other words, it's one thing to lose; it's another thing altogether to play as if you've never seen a baseball before. And while gusty conditions could explain the way the ball was flying around the park, Mariners manager Dan Wilson still saw a lot of unforced errors by his team, a point he was quick to make following the beatdown.

“That was one for the ages,” Wilson said after the bleeding had stopped. "Obviously, the wind played a factor today for both sides,” Wilson said. “It cost us a lot of base runners, extra outs, and a lot of extra hitters, and they were able to take advantage of it.”

A blowout from the beginning

The 27 runs surrendered by the Mariners are an all-time Cactus League record, and the second-worst loss in recorded Spring Training play history. The St. Louis Cardinals hold the Grapefruit League record for the highest score, notching 29 runs in a game on March 20, 2022, against the Washington Nationals.

On the mound, starter Luis Castillo was perfect against the first four batters he faced, but failed to record an out thereafter. He would go on to give up five earned runs in 1.1 innings. When Castillo hit 39 pitches, Wilson opted to go to reliever Tyler Cleveland, but he ALSO surrendered five runs in the second before he was pulled. From there, the Mariners were flooded by an offensive onslaught and inconsistent play in the field, proving for a long day.

Overall, nine Seattle pitchers surrendered the 27 runs, 26 earned, and surrendered eight home runs. Three hurlers out of that group (Castillo, Cleveland, and Alex Hoppe) were tagged for a total of 15 earned runs in just two innings of combined work. For the staff, it was a complete disaster.

After that total meltdown, the Mariners will head over to Surprise Stadium to face the Texas Rangers on Friday afternoon. Left-hander Kade Anderson will make his second start for Seattle, with the first pitch set for 12:10 PM Pacific.