Mariners Ace continues his sharp Spring, as he pitches in Arizona, not the WBC

Strangely, losing games has still proved to be fortuitous for the Mariners in Spring Training play, as they get set to defend their AL West Championship. Seattle fell to the Angels in Cactus League play, 7-6, but re-focused righthander Bryan Woo looked sharp again in exhibition action as he looks to build on his success in 2025.

Woo threw 2.1 innings, surrendering two earned runs, striking out four, and walking one against the Snakes, as he continues to sharpen up his repertoire. Despite being touched up for the runs, he got in the work he needed and the coaching said his work looked solid again.

Woo took a huge leap forward in his burgeoning career, going 15-7 and finishing fifth in th AL CY Young voting in 2025. However, he experienced lingering inflammation in his pectoral muscle that cost him most of September and the playoffs He had two lone relief appearances in the American League Championship Series, as the M's lost in seven games to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bryan Woo's 4Ks in 2.1 Innings. pic.twitter.com/SfuWGYQS4K — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 3, 2026

Returning full throttle this year and maintaining that through an entire season is the main focus of the 26-year-old's focus as the upcoming season draws near. In fact, his commitment to his goals, which include throwing over 200 innings in 2026, led him to skip the World Baseball Classic this year. Bryan Woo now wants to save his arm for a World Series run, and his skipper believes that selfless decision only helps the ball club. He praised his emerging leader for the decision at the time.

“Obviously, you want to leave these decisions up to each guy, and I totally respect either way that you go," Mariners manager Dan Wilson stated. "I think coming off of the injury that he had late and the season going so late, I think in terms of a starter, that’s a difficult decision. I’m glad that he’s decided to do what he did, and I think he’s well on his way to being prepared here for this year.”

Woo is locked in for 2026

Woo says he feels the extra work he's putting in during his time in Arizona is what will pay dividends when the dog days of summer come calling. He's poised to stake a claim as one of the best pitchers in the game today, and possibly even grab a World Series ring along the way. He's just planting the seeds for all of that right now and is confident he'll be ready to roll into Opening Day.

“I think the velocity will come. The mechanics will come. I’m not really as focused on that, but more just where my stuff’s at, locating pitches, getting ahead and doing little things. By starting to do those things earlier and often, then they just kind of bleed into the season.”